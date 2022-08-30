Close menu
Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United2ReadingReading0

Sheffield United v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 12Egan
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 2Baldock
  • 8Berge
  • 16Norwood
  • 22Doyle
  • 13Lowe
  • 9McBurnie
  • 29Ndiaye

Substitutes

  • 6Basham
  • 7Brewster
  • 11Khadra
  • 28McAtee
  • 30Arblaster
  • 36Jebbison
  • 37Amissah

Reading

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 3Holmes
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 24SarrSubstituted forFornahat 45'minutes
  • 22Loum
  • 17Yiadom
  • 8Hendrick
  • 5McIntyre
  • 23Hoilett
  • 10Ince
  • 9Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 7Long
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 19Fornah
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 30Abrefa
  • 35Ehibhationham
  • 36Craig
Referee:
Gavin Ward

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamReading
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home12
Away3
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).

  2. Post update

    Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 2, Reading 0. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Junior Hoilett.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sheffield United 1, Reading 0.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Tyrese Fornah replaces Naby Sarr.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Reading 0.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Lowe with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).

  10. Post update

    Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

  15. Post update

    Jeff Hendrick (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.

  17. Post update

    Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Reading).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom McIntyre.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421125714
2Reading740378-112
3QPR7322129311
4Norwich732275211
5Hull73221013-311
6Burnley7241117410
7Watford724176110
8Rotherham52308269
9Luton72325509
10Blackburn630368-29
11Bristol City622211928
12West Brom715111928
13Preston61501018
14Sunderland62228808
15Blackpool622289-18
16Millwall722379-28
17Cardiff722335-28
18Middlesbrough71421011-17
19Stoke621368-27
20Wigan614158-37
21Birmingham713336-36
22Swansea6123510-55
23Huddersfield511378-14
24Coventry301257-21
View full Championship table

