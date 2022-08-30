Sheffield United v Reading

Foul by Max Lowe (Sheffield United).
Line-ups
Sheff Utd
Formation 3-5-2
- 18Foderingham
- 15Ahmedhodzic
- 12Egan
- 33Norrington-Davies
- 2Baldock
- 8Berge
- 16Norwood
- 22Doyle
- 13Lowe
- 9McBurnie
- 29Ndiaye
Substitutes
- 6Basham
- 7Brewster
- 11Khadra
- 28McAtee
- 30Arblaster
- 36Jebbison
- 37Amissah
Reading
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Lumley
- 3Holmes
- 4Hutchinson
- 24SarrSubstituted forFornahat 45'minutes
- 22Loum
- 17Yiadom
- 8Hendrick
- 5McIntyre
- 23Hoilett
- 10Ince
- 9Lucas João
Substitutes
- 7Long
- 18Guinness-Walker
- 19Fornah
- 21Bouzanis
- 30Abrefa
- 35Ehibhationham
- 36Craig
- Referee:
- Gavin Ward
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Andy Yiadom (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield United 2, Reading 0. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Junior Hoilett.
Second Half
Second Half begins Sheffield United 1, Reading 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading. Tyrese Fornah replaces Naby Sarr.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sheffield United 1, Reading 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Max Lowe with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).
Post update
Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rhys Norrington-Davies with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).
Post update
Jeff Hendrick (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.
Post update
Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Reading).
Post update
Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Norwood.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Reading) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Tom McIntyre.
Match report to follow.