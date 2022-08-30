Watford v Middlesbrough

First Half ends, Watford 1, Middlesbrough 1.
Line-ups
Watford
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Bachmann
- 27Kabasele
- 31Sierralta
- 15Cathcart
- 14Kamara
- 39Kayembe
- 18Asprilla
- 4Choudhury
- 12Sema
- 10João Pedro
- 23Sarr
Substitutes
- 3Pérez Martínez
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 16Gosling
- 19Bayo
- 30Hause
- 35Okoye
- 36Hungbo
Middlesbrough
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 23Roberts
- 17McNair
- 26Lenihan
- 5Clarke
- 2Jones
- 25CrooksBooked at 38mins
- 16Howson
- 4Mowatt
- 3Giles
- 8McGree
- 9Muniz Carvalho
Substitutes
- 6Fry
- 14Smith
- 15Dijksteel
- 18Watmore
- 21Forss
- 27Bola
- 28Daniels
- Referee:
- Chris Kavanagh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Half Time
Alex Mowatt (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edo Kayembe (Watford).
Attempt missed. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
Corner, Watford. Conceded by Matt Crooks.
Attempt blocked. Ken Sema (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).
Post update
Yáser Asprilla (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alex Mowatt (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).
Offside, Middlesbrough. Riley McGree tries a through ball, but Isaiah Jones is caught offside.
Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).
Post update
Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Pedro.
