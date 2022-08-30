Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford1MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1

Watford v Middlesbrough

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Bachmann
  • 27Kabasele
  • 31Sierralta
  • 15Cathcart
  • 14Kamara
  • 39Kayembe
  • 18Asprilla
  • 4Choudhury
  • 12Sema
  • 10João Pedro
  • 23Sarr

Substitutes

  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 16Gosling
  • 19Bayo
  • 30Hause
  • 35Okoye
  • 36Hungbo

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 23Roberts
  • 17McNair
  • 26Lenihan
  • 5Clarke
  • 2Jones
  • 25CrooksBooked at 38mins
  • 16Howson
  • 4Mowatt
  • 3Giles
  • 8McGree
  • 9Muniz Carvalho

Substitutes

  • 6Fry
  • 14Smith
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 18Watmore
  • 21Forss
  • 27Bola
  • 28Daniels
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Watford 1, Middlesbrough 1.

  2. Post update

    Alex Mowatt (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Edo Kayembe (Watford).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Yáser Asprilla (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Pedro (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Hamza Choudhury.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Christian Kabasele.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Watford. Conceded by Matt Crooks.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ken Sema (Watford) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Booking

    Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).

  12. Post update

    Yáser Asprilla (Watford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Francisco Sierralta.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Alex Mowatt (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Christian Kabasele (Watford).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Middlesbrough. Riley McGree tries a through ball, but Isaiah Jones is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Francisco Sierralta (Watford).

  19. Post update

    Rodrigo Muniz (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ismaïla Sarr (Watford) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Pedro.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421115614
2Reading740377012
3QPR7322129311
4Norwich732275211
5Hull73221013-311
6Burnley7241117410
7Watford724176110
8Rotherham52308269
9Cardiff723234-19
10Blackburn630368-29
11Bristol City622211928
12West Brom715111928
13Preston61501018
14Sunderland62228808
15Blackpool622289-18
16Millwall722379-28
17Middlesbrough71421011-17
18Luton714245-17
19Stoke621368-27
20Wigan614158-37
21Birmingham713336-36
22Swansea6123510-55
23Huddersfield511378-14
24Coventry301257-21
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport