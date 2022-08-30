Close menu
Championship
QPRQueens Park Rangers3HullHull City0

Queens Park Rangers v Hull City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

QPR

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 17Dozzell
  • 15Field
  • 6Johansen
  • 10Chair
  • 9Dykes
  • 7Willock

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 11Roberts
  • 13Archer
  • 23Masterson
  • 26Balogun
  • 30Armstrong
  • 37Adomah

Hull

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ingram
  • 33Christie
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 4Greaves
  • 3Elder
  • 5Jones
  • 27Slater
  • 16LongmanSubstituted forWoodsat 45'minutes
  • 14Cannon
  • 30Tetteh
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 13Baxter
  • 15Woods
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 22Smith
  • 23Williams
  • 28Jones
  • 29Jacob
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamQPRAway TeamHull
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home5
Away4
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City).

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Queens Park Rangers 3, Hull City 0.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Hull City. Ryan Woods replaces Ryan Longman.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 3, Hull City 0.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers).

  7. Post update

    Callum Elder (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Óscar Estupiñán (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 3, Hull City 0. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.

  11. Post update

    Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City).

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilias Chair.

  14. Post update

    Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Tobias Figueiredo (Hull City).

  16. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Callum Elder tries a through ball, but Benjamin Tetteh is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Andrew Cannon tries a through ball, but Ryan Longman is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ethan Laird tries a through ball, but Ilias Chair is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Cyrus Christie (Hull City).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421125714
2Reading740378-112
3QPR7322129311
4Norwich732275211
5Hull73221013-311
6Burnley7241117410
7Watford724176110
8Rotherham52308269
9Luton72325509
10Blackburn630368-29
11Bristol City622211928
12West Brom715111928
13Preston61501018
14Sunderland62228808
15Blackpool622289-18
16Millwall722379-28
17Cardiff722335-28
18Middlesbrough71421011-17
19Stoke621368-27
20Wigan614158-37
21Birmingham713336-36
22Swansea6123510-55
23Huddersfield511378-14
24Coventry301257-21
View full Championship table

