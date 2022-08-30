Queens Park Rangers v Hull City

Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
QPR
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Dieng
- 27Laird
- 4Dickie
- 3Dunne
- 22Paal
- 17Dozzell
- 15Field
- 6Johansen
- 10Chair
- 9Dykes
- 7Willock
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 11Roberts
- 13Archer
- 23Masterson
- 26Balogun
- 30Armstrong
- 37Adomah
Hull
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Ingram
- 33Christie
- 6Figueiredo
- 4Greaves
- 3Elder
- 5Jones
- 27Slater
- 16LongmanSubstituted forWoodsat 45'minutes
- 14Cannon
- 30Tetteh
- 19Estupiñán
Substitutes
- 13Baxter
- 15Woods
- 17McLoughlin
- 22Smith
- 23Williams
- 28Jones
- 29Jacob
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City).
Second Half
Second Half begins Queens Park Rangers 3, Hull City 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Ryan Woods replaces Ryan Longman.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 3, Hull City 0.
Foul by Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers).
Callum Elder (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jimmy Dunne.
Attempt blocked. Óscar Estupiñán (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cyrus Christie.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 3, Hull City 0. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefan Johansen.
Andre Dozzell (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Benjamin Tetteh (Hull City).
Attempt saved. Ethan Laird (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ilias Chair.
Lyndon Dykes (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tobias Figueiredo (Hull City).
Offside, Hull City. Callum Elder tries a through ball, but Benjamin Tetteh is caught offside.
Offside, Hull City. Andrew Cannon tries a through ball, but Ryan Longman is caught offside.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Ethan Laird tries a through ball, but Ilias Chair is caught offside.
Kenneth Paal (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cyrus Christie (Hull City).
