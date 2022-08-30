Burnley v Millwall

Attempt missed. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Burnley
Formation 4-3-3
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 3Taylor
- 22da Silva
- 8Brownhill
- 4Cork
- 24Cullen
- 7Gudmundsson
- 9Rodríguez
- 23Tella
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 10Barnes
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 17Manuel
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- 44Costelloe
Millwall
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 33Bialkowski
- 15CresswellBooked at 18mins
- 4HutchinsonBooked at 35mins
- 5Cooper
- 2McNamara
- 16Shackleton
- 23Saville
- 3M Wallace
- 10Flemming
- 21VoglsammerBooked at 45mins
- 9Bradshaw
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 6Evans
- 7Afobe
- 8Mitchell
- 11Malone
- 14Burey
- 39Honeyman
- Referee:
- Leigh Doughty
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Second Half
Second Half begins Burnley 0, Millwall 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Burnley 0, Millwall 0.
Booking
Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall).
Post update
Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).
Post update
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Shaun Hutchinson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Tella (Burnley).
Post update
Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Jay Rodríguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Post update
Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall).
Post update
Foul by Connor Roberts (Burnley).
Post update
Andreas Voglsammer (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Shaun Hutchinson (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Match report to follow.