Premier League
SouthamptonSouthampton19:45ChelseaChelsea
Venue: St. Mary's Stadium

Southampton v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Leicester's Harvey Barnes is fouled by Chelsea's Conor Gallagher
Chelsea's Conor Gallagher (right) was dismissed after committing two bookable offences against Leicester on Saturday

TEAM NEWS

Southampton remain without long-term absentee Valentino Livramento, who continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is suspended following his sending off against Leicester.

Centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly returns after completing a one-game ban.

N'Golo Kante is still out with a hamstring injury, while boss Thomas Tuchel says Mateo Kovacic is not yet fit enough to start.

Southampton have one win from their last 13 Premier League games with Chelsea (D3, L9), and lost 6-0 at home to the Blues in April

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea have scored in each of their last 17 Premier League away games against Southampton - the longest scoring streak one team has had against another away from home in the history of the competition.
  • Ralph Hasenhuttl's only win in seven meetings with Thomas Tuchel (D1, L5) was a 1-0 victory for RB Leipzig against Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga in September 2016.

Southampton

  • Southampton have lost six of their last eight home league matches (W1, D1).
  • Saints have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League matches, shipping 38 goals in that time.
  • They have won just three of their last 20 top-flight fixtures in midweek (D7, L10).
  • The Hampshire club have a 21% win rate in Premier League games on Tuesdays, lower than than on any other day of the week.
  • Southampton have lost 11 league matches since the start of March, more than any other side in the English top flight.

Chelsea

  • The Blues have had a player sent off in consecutive Premier League games for the first time since October 2014, when Jose Mourinho was in charge. They have never had a player dismissed in three matches in a row in the competition.
  • The Londoners are in danger of losing consecutive away fixtures in the top flight for the first time since December 2020.
  • Mason Mount has been involved in five goals in four Premier League starts against Southampton, scoring four and assisting one.
  • Raheem Sterling has been directly involved in 11 Premier League goals against Saints (scoring seven and assisting four) - only versus West Ham (14 goal involvements) does he have a better record.

My Southampton XI

Choose your Southampton starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

My Chelsea XI

Choose your Chelsea formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal4400113812
2Man City4310135810
3Tottenham431093610
4Brighton431051410
5Leeds42117437
6Chelsea421156-17
7Newcastle41306426
8Man Utd420247-36
9Liverpool412113585
10Brentford41219635
11Fulham41216605
12Crystal Palace411268-24
13Southampton411258-34
14Nottm Forest411225-34
15Aston Villa410337-43
16West Ham410315-43
17Bournemouth4103216-143
18Everton402235-22
19Wolves402224-22
20Leicester4013610-41
View full Premier League table

