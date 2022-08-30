Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham19:45GatesheadGateshead
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Gateshead

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Howard
  • 14Forde
  • 5Hayden
  • 8Young
  • 32Cleworth
  • 4Tozer
  • 3McFadzean
  • 30Jones
  • 7Davies
  • 10Mullin
  • 9Palmer

Substitutes

  • 18Dalby
  • 19Mendy
  • 22O'Connor
  • 31Watson
  • 38Lee

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Langley
  • 2Tinkler
  • 32Magnay
  • 12Ward
  • 5Richardson
  • 6Storey
  • 8Bailey
  • 10Olley
  • 7Allan
  • 19Harris
  • 11Campbell

Substitutes

  • 9Blackett
  • 14Forbes
  • 24Williamson
  • 28Gallacher
  • 31Montgomery
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Match details to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 30th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chesterfield6420126614
2Barnet6411127513
3Wealdstone641174313
4Notts County6330136712
5Solihull Moors6321137611
6Boreham Wood6321106411
7Wrexham5311116510
8Eastleigh631277010
9Bromley631267-110
10Maidstone United6312912-310
11Woking63039819
12Dag & Red62228718
13York62226518
14Southend62225418
15Oldham62227708
16Dorking62131115-47
17Yeovil613267-16
18Maidenhead United620459-46
19Altrincham604258-34
20Torquay611426-44
21Halifax611438-54
22Gateshead503268-23
23Scunthorpe6105713-63
24Aldershot6105512-73
View full National League table

Top Stories