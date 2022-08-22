Montenegro winger Sead Haksabanovic has arrived in Scotland to finalise his move to Celtic from Rubin Kazan after a deal was struck between the clubs for the 23-year-old, but manager Ange Postecoglou is still looking at midfield and striking options, although the targets up front could be dependent on moving out-of-favour Albian Ajeti. (Daily Record) external-link

While winger Sead Haksabanovic is on the brink of joining Celtic from Rubin Kazan, centre-half Christopher Jullien appears to be heading out of the Scottish champions, with L'Equipe reporting that the 29-year-old will arrive in his French homeland on Tuesday to complete a medical with Ligue 1 club Montpellier. (L'Equipe via The Scotsman) external-link

Nice are poised to offer Rangers £10m for 26-year-old Finland international Glen Kamara, according to 90min.com, with the Ligue 1 club having already snapped up fellow midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Juventus and the pair having played together for the Ibrox side while the Welshman was on loan. (90min.com via Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Former Rangers manager Graeme Souness has advised the Ibrox club to sell Alfredo Morelos now after the 26-year-old Colombia striker's eighth red card in five years. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Scotland striker Charlie Nicholas thinks Alfredo Morelos' time at Rangers is up, but he would play the Colombia international in Wednesday's Champions League play-off second leg against PSV Eindhoven to try to secure a transfer away from Ibrox. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Negotiations are ongoing between Heart of Midlothian and Nottingham Forest over a loan move to Tynecastle for 20-year-old winger Alex Mighten, the England Under-20 international who is under contract to the Premier League club until 2025. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Josh Ginnelly believes he does not fit into the formation adopted by Hearts manager Robbie Neilson this season, but the 25-year-old winger is in no immediate rush to leave despite the Scottish Premiership club being willing to listen to offers for the Englishman. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Alex Gogic admits he was sorely tempted to return home to Cyprus in the summer - and that he also snubbed offers from Bulgaria and Romania - before the 28-year-old midfielder returned to St Mirren after being released by Hibernian. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy could miss out on the Midtjylland head coach job as the Danish club are in talks with Barcelona academy coach Albert Capellas, according to BT. (BT via The Herald) external-link