Close menu
Championship
StokeStoke City1SwanseaSwansea City1

Stoke City v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Stoke

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bonham
  • 16Wilmot
  • 32TaylorBooked at 59minsSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 68'minutes
  • 4Flint
  • 3Fox
  • 15ThompsonSubstituted forSmallboneat 68'minutes
  • 8Baker
  • 7Clucas
  • 11GayleSubstituted forCampbellat 68'minutes
  • 17Delap
  • 9Brown

Substitutes

  • 1Bursik
  • 6Jagielka
  • 10Campbell
  • 18Smallbone
  • 24Fosu-Henry
  • 29Wright-Phillips
  • 39Sparrow

Swansea

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fisher
  • 23Wood
  • 26NaughtonBooked at 90mins
  • 6Darling
  • 3Manning
  • 29SorinolaBooked at 78minsSubstituted forObafemiat 79'minutes
  • 7Allen
  • 8Grimes
  • 4FultonSubstituted forNtchamat 69'minutes
  • 17Piroe
  • 31CooperSubstituted forPatersonat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Obafemi
  • 10Ntcham
  • 12Paterson
  • 13Benda
  • 18Cundle
  • 20Cullen
  • 21Oko-Flex
Referee:
David Webb
Attendance:
18,697

Match Stats

Home TeamStokeAway TeamSwansea
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home20
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home12
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Stoke City 1, Swansea City 1. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aden Flint with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  2. Booking

    Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).

  4. Post update

    Liam Delap (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Wilmot.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Morgan Fox (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ryan Manning.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Wilmot.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Swansea City. Joël Piroe tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Swansea City. Michael Obafemi replaces Matthew Sorinola.

  12. Booking

    Matthew Sorinola (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Sorinola (Swansea City).

  14. Post update

    Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Nathan Wood (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matt Grimes.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joe Allen (Swansea City).

  20. Post update

    Liam Delap (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421145914
2Norwich741296313
3Burnley7331137612
4Watford733186212
5Blackburn740378-112
6Reading7403710-312
7Bristol City7322139411
8Sunderland7322118311
9QPR73221210211
10Preston725020211
11Hull73221113-211
12Rotherham62318539
13Luton72326609
14West Brom715111928
15Blackpool7223810-28
16Cardiff722346-28
17Swansea7223610-48
18Stoke721469-37
19Wigan614158-37
20Millwall7214711-47
21Middlesbrough71331012-26
22Birmingham712448-45
23Huddersfield6114710-34
24Coventry401358-31
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport