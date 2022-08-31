Stoke City v Swansea City

Goal! Stoke City 1, Swansea City 1. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aden Flint with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Line-ups
Stoke
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Bonham
- 16Wilmot
- 32TaylorBooked at 59minsSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 68'minutes
- 4Flint
- 3Fox
- 15ThompsonSubstituted forSmallboneat 68'minutes
- 8Baker
- 7Clucas
- 11GayleSubstituted forCampbellat 68'minutes
- 17Delap
- 9Brown
Substitutes
- 1Bursik
- 6Jagielka
- 10Campbell
- 18Smallbone
- 24Fosu-Henry
- 29Wright-Phillips
- 39Sparrow
Swansea
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Fisher
- 23Wood
- 26NaughtonBooked at 90mins
- 6Darling
- 3Manning
- 29SorinolaBooked at 78minsSubstituted forObafemiat 79'minutes
- 7Allen
- 8Grimes
- 4FultonSubstituted forNtchamat 69'minutes
- 17Piroe
- 31CooperSubstituted forPatersonat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Obafemi
- 10Ntcham
- 12Paterson
- 13Benda
- 18Cundle
- 20Cullen
- 21Oko-Flex
- Referee:
- David Webb
- Attendance:
- 18,697
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Goal!
Booking
Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kyle Naughton (Swansea City).
Liam Delap (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by William Smallbone with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Tyrese Campbell (Stoke City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Wilmot.
Attempt missed. Morgan Fox (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Ryan Manning.
Attempt blocked. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Stoke City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Wilmot.
Offside, Swansea City. Joël Piroe tries a through ball, but Michael Obafemi is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Swansea City. Michael Obafemi replaces Matthew Sorinola.
Booking
Matthew Sorinola (Swansea City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Matthew Sorinola (Swansea City).
Jacob Brown (Stoke City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Nathan Wood (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Clucas (Stoke City).
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Matt Grimes.
Attempt blocked. Liam Delap (Stoke City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrese Campbell with a cross.
Foul by Joe Allen (Swansea City).
Liam Delap (Stoke City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report to follow.