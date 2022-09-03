Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • NewportNewport County15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • BradfordBradford City15:00WalsallWalsall
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00StevenageStevenage
  • DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • GillinghamGillingham15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • Leyton OrientLeyton Orient15:00TranmereTranmere Rovers
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00BarrowBarrow
  • SalfordSalford City15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • StockportStockport County15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient6510124816
2Barrow6501106415
3Doncaster642095414
4Salford6411104613
5Stevenage641185313
6Northampton6321119211
7Crewe632186211
8Mansfield63039819
9Walsall62228538
10Bradford62227528
11Carlisle52215418
12Wimbledon62228808
13Sutton United62225508
14Grimsby52214408
15Tranmere62137527
16Newport62139817
17Swindon61416607
18Harrogate621358-37
19Stockport6114710-34
20Colchester6114510-54
21Gillingham611418-74
22Crawley602438-52
23Hartlepool6024413-92
24Rochdale601529-71
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC