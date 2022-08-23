Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
East FifeEast Fife0St. Johnstone BSt. Johnstone B0

East Fife v St. Johnstone B

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Fleming
  • 3Mercer
  • 5Steele
  • 15Denham
  • 18Williamson
  • 17Baldé
  • 10Trouten
  • 12Newton
  • 11Healy
  • 9Shepherd
  • 16Cunningham

Substitutes

  • 2Allan
  • 4Millar
  • 6Murray
  • 7Schiavone
  • 14Ramsay
  • 20Martin
  • 21Rollo

St. Johnstone B

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Wills
  • 4Dailly
  • 5Parker
  • 6Mahon
  • 2Moreland
  • 10Ballantyne
  • 8Sandford
  • 3Bright
  • 7Kucheriavyi
  • 9McMillan
  • 11McCrystal

Substitutes

  • 12Hepburn
  • 14Ellison
  • 15McKinstray
  • 16Scott
  • 17Franczak
Referee:
Ross Hardie

Top Stories