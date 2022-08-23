Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
ElginElgin City19:45StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
Venue: Borough Briggs, Scotland

Elgin City v Stenhousemuir

From the section Football

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 2Cooper
  • 5Dolzanski
  • 6Anderson
  • 3Nicolson
  • 10Findlay
  • 7Dingwall
  • 11Mailer
  • 4McHardy
  • 8Cameron
  • 9Hester

Substitutes

  • 12Cairns
  • 14Young
  • 15Sopel
  • 16MacInnes
  • 17Antoniazzi
  • 18Cruickshank
  • 19MacEwan
  • 20Allen
  • 21McHale

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 20Cantley
  • 2Walker
  • 15Corbett
  • 4Higgins
  • 25Jamieson
  • 17Anderson
  • 13Bryson
  • 7Forbes
  • 18Joseph
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 19Sewell

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 3Yeats
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 9Orr
  • 10Yates
  • 11Brown
Referee:
Alex Shepherd

