Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
ForfarForfar Athletic19:45Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 3Brindley
  • 19Munro
  • 2Nditi
  • 22Abed
  • 12Moore
  • 10Slater
  • 6Hutton
  • 8Jack
  • 11McCluskey
  • 9Aitken

Substitutes

  • 17Armour
  • 18Keatings
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
  • 23Irvine
  • 24Hanratty

Kelty Hearts

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Martin
  • 6Forster
  • 14Philp
  • 10Barjonas
  • 12Tidser
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 26Lyon
  • 25Doherty
  • 22Agyeman

Substitutes

  • 8Reilly
  • 15Hill
  • 16McNab
  • 17Strang
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Cameron
  • 27Hunter
Referee:
George Calder

Top Stories