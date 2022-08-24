Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
Celtic BCeltic B1Livingston BLivingston B0

Celtic B v Livingston B

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Celtic B

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oluwayemi
  • 2McPherson
  • 5Lawal
  • 4Otoo
  • 3Anderson
  • 10Summers
  • 8Letsosa
  • 6Murphy
  • 7Davidson
  • 9Brooks
  • 11Vata

Substitutes

  • 12Corr
  • 13Clarke
  • 14Dede
  • 15Carse
  • 16Thomson
  • 17Kelly
  • 18Quinn
  • 19Dawson

Livingston B

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Konovalov
  • 2McFarlane-Letham
  • 5Aitken
  • 6Binnie
  • 3Wright
  • 10Woods
  • 4Bitsindou
  • 8Maguire
  • 7Hickey-Fugaccia
  • 9Stenhouse
  • 11Reilly

Substitutes

  • 12Wynne
  • 13McLean
  • 14Stewart
  • 15Frew
  • 16Boyd
  • 17Knox
  • 18Price
  • 19Honeyman
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamCeltic BAway TeamLivingston B
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

