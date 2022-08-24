Close menu
Scottish Challenge Cup
BrechinBrechin City1StirlingStirling Albion0

Brechin City v Stirling Albion

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Brechin

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Wilson
  • 2Bain
  • 6Cooney
  • 24Spark
  • 3McHattie
  • 7Scott
  • 15Macleod
  • 11Inglis
  • 8Patrick
  • 22Northcott
  • 9McGrath

Substitutes

  • 4Davidson
  • 10Ross
  • 17McDonald
  • 18Loudon
  • 21Easton

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 17Law
  • 20Greenhorn
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5McGregor
  • 3Clark
  • 21Cooper
  • 18Clark
  • 12Banner
  • 11Denholm
  • 9Carrick
  • 14Burns

Substitutes

  • 1Currie
  • 4McLean
  • 7Dunsmore
  • 8Davidson
  • 10Leitch
  • 22Curtis
  • 23Thomson
Referee:
Daniel Graves

Match Stats

Home TeamBrechinAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Top Stories