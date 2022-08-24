Brechin City v Stirling Albion

BrechinBrechin City1StirlingStirling Albion0
Line-ups
Brechin
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Wilson
- 2Bain
- 6Cooney
- 24Spark
- 3McHattie
- 7Scott
- 15Macleod
- 11Inglis
- 8Patrick
- 22Northcott
- 9McGrath
Substitutes
- 4Davidson
- 10Ross
- 17McDonald
- 18Loudon
- 21Easton
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 17Law
- 20Greenhorn
- 2McGeachie
- 5McGregor
- 3Clark
- 21Cooper
- 18Clark
- 12Banner
- 11Denholm
- 9Carrick
- 14Burns
Substitutes
- 1Currie
- 4McLean
- 7Dunsmore
- 8Davidson
- 10Leitch
- 22Curtis
- 23Thomson
- Referee:
- Daniel Graves
Match Stats
Home TeamBrechinAway TeamStirling
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2