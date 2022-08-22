Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Rhys Oates scored one goal in five games this season before his injury

Mansfield Town striker Rhys Oates will be out of action "for a few months" because of a chest injury, boss Nigel Clough has confirmed.

The 27-year-old ruptured a pectoral muscle after scoring in the 5-2 win over AFC Wimbledon on 16 August and saw a specialist on Monday.

The Stags have won their past two games despite several players being sidelined and are eighth in League Two.

They are away to Sutton United in their next fixture on Saturday.