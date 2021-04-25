Last updated on .From the section Watford

Hassane Kamara has made four Championship appearances for Watford so far this season

Watford have sold full-back Hassane Kamara to Udinese for an undisclosed fee, but he will remain at Vicarage Road on loan for this season.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international has played 23 games since joining the Hornets from French club Nice in January for a reported £4m.

He was named Player of the Season in 2021-22, but has now agreed a deal with Udinese until the summer of 2026.

The Italian club also have an option to extend the contract for a further year.

"This further protects the club at a time when balancing financial wellbeing and retaining a squad to compete at the top end of the Championship are our top priorities," said Watford chief executive Scott Duxbury.

The club recently sold Emmanuel Dennis to Nottingham Forest for £20m and fellow forward Ismailia Sarr is poised to join Aston Villa for £25m, while Joao Pedro has been linked with Newcastle United.

