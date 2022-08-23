Close menu

Christopher Jullien: Defender leaves Celtic to join Montpellier

Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien during training
Christopher Jullien has been out of the picture with Celtic since returning from long-term injury

Christopher Jullien has left Celtic to join Montpellier.

The 29-year-old defender returns to his homeland having played just once for the Scottish champions since December 2020.

Jullien was sidelined for 18 months after picking up a serious knee injury when colliding with a post against Dundee United.

His only appearance since was 15 minutes as a substitute in a Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers in February.

Former Freiburg player Jullien's proposed loan move to Schalke 04 earlier this summer fell through following a medical.

The Frenchman, who started his career with Auxerre and has also played with Dijon, was sold to Celtic by Toulouse in 2019, signing a four-year contract and going on to make 62 appearances.

Having been an automatic first choice under previous manager Neil Lennon, Jullien's first-team chances under Ange Postecoglou were likely to be more limited following Cameron Carter-Vickers' loan from Tottenham Hotspur being made permanent and the loan arrival of Moritz Jenz from Lorient.

View more on twitter
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport