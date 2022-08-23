Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Christopher Jullien has been out of the picture with Celtic since returning from long-term injury

Christopher Jullien has left Celtic to join Montpellier.

The 29-year-old defender returns to his homeland having played just once for the Scottish champions since December 2020.

Jullien was sidelined for 18 months after picking up a serious knee injury when colliding with a post against Dundee United.

His only appearance since was 15 minutes as a substitute in a Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers in February.

Former Freiburg player Jullien's proposed loan move to Schalke 04 earlier this summer fell through following a medical.

The Frenchman, who started his career with Auxerre and has also played with Dijon, was sold to Celtic by Toulouse in 2019, signing a four-year contract and going on to make 62 appearances.

Having been an automatic first choice under previous manager Neil Lennon, Jullien's first-team chances under Ange Postecoglou were likely to be more limited following Cameron Carter-Vickers' loan from Tottenham Hotspur being made permanent and the loan arrival of Moritz Jenz from Lorient.