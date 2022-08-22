Last updated on .From the section Scotland

New mother Emma Mitchell being part of Scotland's squad with her baby for next month's matches is an important "first step", says coach Pedro Martinez Losa.

The defender returns to the Scotland fold for the first time since having a baby in November while Fiona Brown and Rachel McLauchlan are back from injury.

The World Cup play-off bound Scots face the Netherlands in a friendly before a final qualifier with the Faroe Islands.

"We will have one more member of the team with us," said Martinez Losa.

"We all will have to co-operate, use all our parent experience. I have experience as a dad. It's another opportunity to prove in another area where things can be done and what it should be.

"A player like Emma, who has an incredible value and feels very proud to play for Scotland, has to be included in the camp and is still dreaming of playing in a World Cup and continuing her career.

"We have to provide the platform for women to empower them, not only in football, to have positions of responsibility and to believe and make girls that are growing believe that this is possible and it should be like that.

"That's the first step and the other step, obviously is to provide opportunities at all the levels so this can happen."

Injured midfielder Christy Grimshaw and forward Jane Ross miss out for the matches on 2 September in Zwolle and 6 September in Torshavn.

The draw for the World Cup play-offs is 9 September.