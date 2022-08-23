Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin were both booked, with the former later sent off

Ross County's Jack Baldwin and Ross Callachan have been charged by the Scottish FA following tackles made in Saturday's win over Kilmarnock.

Both players were booked and Callachan received a second yellow card late in the game - it his first caution for a challenge on Ryan Alebiosu that could be upgraded to a red card.

Baldwin was booked for his tackle on Kerr McInroy.

There will be a hearing for both players on Thursday.

County won the match 1-0, through Owura Edwards' late goal.