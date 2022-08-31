Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Is Antony's move from Ajax to Manchester United going to go through on deadline day?

Premier League clubs have already spent a record amount of almost £1.7bn on players this summer going into Thursday's deadline day - and that is set to rise even further.

The previous record for summer spending had been the £1.43bn spent in 2017.

The increase in spending comes after two consecutive summers shadowed by the Covid pandemic's impact on clubs' income, in which the total fees had dipped to £1.1bn last year.

Deloitte's Sports Business Group's Chris Wood said the level of spending was a sign that "the business models of Premier League clubs are rebounding post-Covid".

In fact, more has been spent this summer than in the last season's January and summer windows combined (£1.44bn).

Seventeen players have so far been signed by Premier League clubs - each of them for a reported fee of more than £30m, which compares to just eight during the 2021 summer transfer window.

The deadline for English Premier League and Football League teams is 23:00 BST on Thursday, 1 September. Scotland's deadline is an hour later.

In Spain - where Barcelona's spending spree has drawn most of the headlines - it is 23:00, in France it is 22:00, Italy's window shuts at 19:00 and Germany's deadline is 17:00 - all times BST.

Will it be a busy day?

Premier League clubs passed the record spending summer of 2017 with more than a week left of the window.

English top-flight clubs have made 143 signings this summer - already more than the total figures in the summer of 2019 (128) and 2020 (132). It will almost certainly pass last year's 148.

There were just 14 Premier League deadline-day signings last year - one of the lowest totals in recent years - so will we see more deals completed this time?

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Ajax to sign Brazil winger Antony, 22.

That will be an initial fee of £81.3m - the fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history - when it goes through.

United boss Erik ten Hag, who also plans to sign Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, expects Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at the club, despite reports he wants to join a Champions League team.

Another deal not likely to go through is Chelsea's proposed signing of Anthony Gordon. The London club had a bid of £40m rejected and do not value him at more than that.

Manchester City are trying to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Manuel Akanji, who is likely to cost about £15m.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said he would like his team to "risk more" in the transfer market as they consider midfielder reinforcements.

Will Leicester finally sign a first-team player? Alex Smithies is their only recruit so far, on a free transfer to be their third-choice goalkeeper.

What deals have already been done this summer?

Chelsea have spent a club record £248m this summer after signing Leicester defender Wesley Fofana for £70m. on 31 August.

Once the Antony signing goes through, Manchester United will have spent more than £210m to back new boss Erik ten Hag - including Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia, Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez and Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro - plus free agent Christian Eriksen.

Respected football website Transfermarkt external-link says Manchester City, West Ham, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Arsenal, Manchester City and Wolves have all spent over £100m this summer - nine of the top 11 spenders in Europe.

At least seven Premier League clubs have broken their transfer record - or could if certain clauses are met.

Liverpool signed Benfica striker Darwin Nunez for a £64m fee which could rise to £85m, while Newcastle brought in Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak for £60m.

Tottenham Hotspur signed Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton for about £60m.

Wolves landed Sporting Lisbon midfielder Matheus Nunes for £38m.

Brentford and Nottingham Forest are reported to have broken their transfer fee record multiple times.

The Bees signed Bologna left-back Aaron Hickey for a fee which could rise to £17m, and then Hull forward Keane Lewis-Potter for up to £20m.

Forest brought in Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi for a reported £17m, then Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis for up to £20m - followed by Wolves winger Morgan Gibbs-White for a fee of between £25m and £42m. They have made a total of 18 summer signings.

West Ham signed Lyon and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta for £36.5m - but that could rise to a record £50m.

Leeds United signed Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson for an undisclosed fee thought to be a similar amount to £26m record signing Rodrigo.

There were plenty of huge non-record fees too. Chelsea brought in Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella for £60m and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling for up to £50m - before signing Fofana.

Manchester City signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51.2m and Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips for £45m.

Arsenal signed Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for £45m.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.