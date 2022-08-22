Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Lorent Tolaj made five appearances for Cambridge United last season

Salford City have signed Brighton & Hove Albion striker Lorent Tolaj on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Swiss spent time on loan at League One side Cambridge United last season.

He could make his debut for the Ammies, who are sixth in League Two, in Saturday's home game against Stevenage.

"My goal is to play as much as I can and help the team by scoring goals, getting assists and winning promotion," he told the club website. external-link

