Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Ann-Katrin Berger says she will begin treatment for thyroid cancer this week

Chelsea and Germany goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger says her thyroid cancer has returned after four years of being cancer free.

Berger, 31, was first diagnosed in 2017 while playing for Birmingham City.

She returned to football 76 days later and went on to be named in the PFA's Team of the Year.

Berger, who was in the Germany squad which reached the Euro 2022 final in July, says she will begin treatment this week.

"I've said before that as a sportsperson you have to fight every day to be the best you can be and that's something I will continue to do," she said in a statement.

"I hope by sharing my journey I can help others that find themselves in a similar situation."

Berger has been a part of Chelsea's last three successive Women's Super League title wins and won the WSL golden glove for the 2020-21 season.

She added: "I am working closely with my club doctor and specialist in London and my treatment will start this week.

"I remain positive that my treatment will be as effective as last time and I'm looking forward to returning to the pitch and seeing you all at Kingsmeadow and Stamford Bridge."

The reigning WSL Champions tweeted: "We're all behind you, Ann."