Watch: Sensational Shevlin helps Coleraine down Carrick Rangers

Matthew Shevlin scored a hat-trick as Coleraine moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table with a 4-2 victory away to Carrick Rangers.

Luke Turner hit the winner as Cliftonville beat Ballymena United 2-1 at the Showgrounds after Jack Henderson cancelled out Ryan Curran's opener.

Philip Lowry and Johnny McMurray netted for 10-man Crusaders in a 2-1 win over Portadown at Seaview.

Jay Donnelly scored a late penalty as Glentoran beat Dungannon Swifts 1-0.

Unbeaten Coleraine are top of the table by two points over Glentoran, who in turn are one ahead of reigning champions Linfield.

The Blues have a game in hand thanks to their participation in qualifying for the Europa Conference League and David Healy's side could become the first Irish Premiership team to qualify for the group stage of European competition when they face RFS of Latvia at Windsor Park on Thursday, a game which will be shown live on BBC Two Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.

Shevlin, who scored twice in Coleraine's defeat of Portadown on Saturday, continued his fine start to the season and struck in the 18th and 40th minutes to give the visitors a comfortable lead at Taylors Avenue.

However, a David Cushley penalty on the stroke of half-time gave the hosts renewed hope and they threatened again after the restart.

Shevlin eased the visitors' nerves when he poked home his third in the 54th minute, however Coleraine had goalkeeper Marty Gallagher to thank for maintaining their advantage when he produced a brilliant save to deny former Coleraine striker Curtis Allen just after the hour.

Matthew Shevlin: Coleraine manager Oran Kearney on hat-trick hero

Josh Carson then headed an Emmett McGuckin effort off the line as Carrick threw everything at their opponents.

It was Coleraine who finished the stronger when Jamie Glackin pounced on a Ross Glendinning error in the Carrick goal to make it 4-1 in the 87th minute.

That seemed to be that but Curtis Allen had the final say scoring against his former team to make it 4-2 at the end of an entertaining encounter.

Cliftonville win back-to-back matches

Ballymena United 1-2 Cliftonville: Ryan Curran scores backheel goal in Reds win

At the Showgrounds, Cliftonville went in front on 18 minutes when Turner surged into the Ballymena penalty area and rolled the ball across the face of goal for the unmarked Curran to beat Sean O'Neill with a back-heeled finish from six yards.

The goal gave the Reds fresh impetus and they were pressing hard for a second goal when United hit them with a stunning equaliser nine minutes before the interval.

A cross from the right wasn't fully cleared by the visitors' defence and the ball fell for midfielder Henderson to strike a crisp first-time shot with his left foot from outside the area.

Cliftonville got on top after the break with Ronan Hale's curling shot superbly turned over by O'Neill and Curran firing wide when well placed from the resultant corner.

But the Reds did move back in front on 68 minutes when United failed to clear their lines on a number of occasions and although Hale miskicked from Kris Lowe's cross, the ball fell for Turner to gleefully smash home.

United spurned a great chance to equalise when David McDaid released Jordan Gibson who attempted to lob the advancing Nathan Gartside but the keeper was able to grab the ball above his head.

Crusaders hit back against Portadown

Ten-man Crusaders fight back to edge out Ports at Seaview

After an end-to-end opening half hour, it was the visitors who broke the deadlock when Jordan Jenkins outpaced Crusaders defender Josh Robinson, who clumsily made contact with the Portadown attacker inside the area.

Robinson was given his marching orders and Jenkins dusted himself down to calmly fire his penalty down the centre of Jonny Tuffey's goal.

Despite being a man down Crusaders hit back midway through the second half. Philip Lowry couldn't believe his luck as he found himself in acres of space inside the box before finding the back of the net after some slack Portadown defending.

There was late drama as the 10 men hit a late winner with four minutes to play when McMurray latched onto a ball from Paul Heatley and his effort hit the underside of the crossbar and bounced over the line.

Stephen Baxter's side move up to fourth in the table and are three points behind leaders Coleraine.

Donnelly strikes late for Glentoran

Dungannon Swifts 0-1 Glentoran: Jay Donnelly scores from the penalty spot

The Swifts had defended admirably for 85 minutes at Stangmore Park and looked to be heading towards their first league point of the season before Donnelly got on the end of a cross from the right and was brought down by Ethan McGee six yards out.

Referee Declan Hassan pointed to the spot and Donnelly picked himself up to send Declan Dunne the wrong way.

The Glens had struggled to carve out clear cut chances against a stubborn Dungannon side, but they thought had been handed an opportunity to break the deadlock from the penalty spot midway through the first half when Rory Donnelly fell in the area but referee Declan Hassan reversed his initial penalty decision after a lengthy discussion with his linesman, eventually awarding an offside.

Glentoran's best chance of the first half came from a fierce shot from 12 yards by Rory Donnelly that Dunne somehow turned over the bar.

The second half was a cagey affair as Dungannon looked to withstand the Glens' probing attacks, but their resistance was finally broken with the final whistle in sight by Donnelly's spot kick.

The result maintains Glentoran's unbeaten start to the season, but Swifts' wait for their first league point goes on.