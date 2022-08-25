Last updated on .From the section Oldham

The use of Boundary Park's North Stand, as well as the ground's ownership, has been the subject of a court battle in recent years

Oldham Athletic's owners have agreed a deal to buy the club's Boundary Park ground and the surrounding land.

Businessman Frank Rothwell bought the club from Abdallah Lemsagam in July.

The ground was still owned by previous owner Simon Blitz, who the Rothwell family thanked for "relentlessly trying to simplify" external-link their purchase.

Oldham became the first club to have played in the Premier League to be relegated to non-league when they went down from League Two in May.

"The signed agreement is a huge step forward to consolidate the club and stadium under one ownership to ensure stability for the future," the club said.

"In line with a transaction of this size and nature, we aim to complete the purchase shortly before Christmas.

"We would like to put on record how incredible Simon Blitz and Danny Gazal have been to get to this point. From the moment we agreed the deal, they have kept to their word and honoured the handshake."

The Latics have taken four points from their opening four National League games this season.