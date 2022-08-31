Close menu
Championship
CoventryCoventry City0PrestonPreston North End1

Coventry City v Preston North End

Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13WilsonBooked at 36mins
  • 4RoseSubstituted forTavares Desidérioat 89'minutes
  • 5McFadzean
  • 3Doyle
  • 28EcclesSubstituted forDaboat 67'minutes
  • 8Allen
  • 14SheafSubstituted forHamerat 67'minutes
  • 27Bidwell
  • 9WaghornSubstituted forPalmerat 67'minutes
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 1Moore
  • 2Panzo
  • 19Walker
  • 23Dabo
  • 30Tavares Desidério
  • 38Hamer
  • 45Palmer

Preston

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 14StoreyBooked at 28mins
  • 6Lindsay
  • 3Cunningham
  • 4Whiteman
  • 44PottsSubstituted forFernándezat 66'minutes
  • 20WoodburnSubstituted forBrowneat 57'minutes
  • 13McCann
  • 11Brady
  • 9EvansSubstituted forRiisat 66'minutes
  • 15Parrott

Substitutes

  • 2Fernández
  • 5Bauer
  • 8Browne
  • 10Johnson
  • 18Ledson
  • 19Riis
  • 25Cornell
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
18,913

Match Stats

Home TeamCoventryAway TeamPreston
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Robbie Brady.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Ben Wilson.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emil Riis (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Fernández.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Coventry City. Fábio Tavares replaces Michael Rose.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).

  6. Post update

    Troy Parrott (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Preston North End. Robbie Brady tries a through ball, but Emil Riis is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Alistair McCann.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.

  12. Post update

    Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Godden.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle McFadzean with a headed pass.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.

  17. Post update

    Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Matt Godden.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fankaty Dabo.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Coventry City 0, Preston North End 1. Emil Riis (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Troy Parrott (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Fernández.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421145914
2Norwich741296313
3Burnley7331137612
4Watford733186212
5Blackburn740378-112
6Reading7403710-312
7Bristol City7322139411
8Sunderland7322118311
9QPR73221210211
10Preston725020211
11Hull73221113-211
12Rotherham62318539
13Luton72326609
14West Brom715111928
15Blackpool7223810-28
16Stoke722379-28
17Cardiff722346-28
18Wigan614158-37
19Millwall7214711-47
20Middlesbrough71331012-26
21Swansea7133611-56
22Birmingham712448-45
23Huddersfield6114710-34
24Coventry401358-31
View full Championship table

