Coventry City v Preston North End

Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Robbie Brady.
Line-ups
Coventry
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13WilsonBooked at 36mins
- 4RoseSubstituted forTavares Desidérioat 89'minutes
- 5McFadzean
- 3Doyle
- 28EcclesSubstituted forDaboat 67'minutes
- 8Allen
- 14SheafSubstituted forHamerat 67'minutes
- 27Bidwell
- 9WaghornSubstituted forPalmerat 67'minutes
- 17Gyökeres
- 24Godden
Substitutes
- 1Moore
- 2Panzo
- 19Walker
- 23Dabo
- 30Tavares Desidério
- 38Hamer
- 45Palmer
Preston
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Woodman
- 14StoreyBooked at 28mins
- 6Lindsay
- 3Cunningham
- 4Whiteman
- 44PottsSubstituted forFernándezat 66'minutes
- 20WoodburnSubstituted forBrowneat 57'minutes
- 13McCann
- 11Brady
- 9EvansSubstituted forRiisat 66'minutes
- 15Parrott
Substitutes
- 2Fernández
- 5Bauer
- 8Browne
- 10Johnson
- 18Ledson
- 19Riis
- 25Cornell
- Referee:
- John Busby
- Attendance:
- 18,913
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Ben Wilson.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emil Riis (Preston North End) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Álvaro Fernández.
Substitution
Substitution, Coventry City. Fábio Tavares replaces Michael Rose.
Post update
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City).
Post update
Troy Parrott (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.
Post update
Offside, Preston North End. Robbie Brady tries a through ball, but Emil Riis is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Alistair McCann.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Viktor Gyökeres (Coventry City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gustavo Hamer.
Post update
Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).
Post update
Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (Coventry City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matt Godden.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Godden (Coventry City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kyle McFadzean with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Greg Cunningham.
Post update
Jake Bidwell (Coventry City) hits the bar with a header from the left side of the six yard box. Assisted by Matt Godden.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fankaty Dabo.
Goal!
Goal! Coventry City 0, Preston North End 1. Emil Riis (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Troy Parrott (Preston North End) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Fernández.
Match report to follow.