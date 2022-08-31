Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland0RotherhamRotherham United0

Sunderland v Rotherham United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 4Evans
  • 20Clarke
  • 21Pritchard
  • 9Simms
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 8Embleton
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 26Wright
  • 27Matete
  • 32Hume
  • 42Alese

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 2Harding
  • 6Wood
  • 21Peltier
  • 4Barlaser
  • 10Norton-Cuffy
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Wiles
  • 17Ferguson
  • 11Ogbene
  • 14Washington

Substitutes

  • 5McCart
  • 7High
  • 9Eaves
  • 12Kelly
  • 16Lindsay
  • 22Odoffin
  • 31Vickers
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamRotherham
Possession
Home79%
Away21%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Wes Harding.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Clarke with a cross.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd7421145914
2Norwich741296313
3Burnley7331137612
4Watford733186212
5Reading7403710-312
6QPR73221210211
7Hull73221113-211
8Rotherham624082610
9Bristol City723211929
10Preston71601019
11Sunderland72328809
12Luton72326609
13Blackburn630368-29
14West Brom715111928
15Blackpool622289-18
16Cardiff722346-28
17Swansea7223610-48
18Stoke721469-37
19Wigan614158-37
20Millwall7214711-47
21Middlesbrough71331012-26
22Huddersfield612378-15
23Birmingham712448-45
24Coventry402257-22
View full Championship table

