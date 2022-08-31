Sunderland v Rotherham United

Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Wes Harding.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Patterson
- 13O'Nien
- 6Batth
- 3Cirkin
- 11Gooch
- 24Neil
- 4Evans
- 20Clarke
- 21Pritchard
- 9Simms
- 14Stewart
Substitutes
- 8Embleton
- 10Roberts
- 12Bass
- 26Wright
- 27Matete
- 32Hume
- 42Alese
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Johansson
- 2Harding
- 6Wood
- 21Peltier
- 4Barlaser
- 10Norton-Cuffy
- 18Rathbone
- 8Wiles
- 17Ferguson
- 11Ogbene
- 14Washington
Substitutes
- 5McCart
- 7High
- 9Eaves
- 12Kelly
- 16Lindsay
- 22Odoffin
- 31Vickers
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home79%
- Away21%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Ross Stewart (Sunderland) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Pritchard with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Brooke Norton-Cuffy.
Attempt saved. Jack Clarke (Sunderland) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Daniel Neil (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Clarke with a cross.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.