Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool0BlackburnBlackburn Rovers1

Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 4Gabriel
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 15R Williams
  • 23ThompsonBooked at 63mins
  • 11Bowler
  • 12Dougall
  • 2Connolly
  • 19LaverySubstituted forCorbeanuat 66'minutes
  • 9Yates
  • 14Madine

Substitutes

  • 1Maxwell
  • 3Husband
  • 17Virtue
  • 22Hamilton
  • 25Corbeanu
  • 26Poveda-Ocampo
  • 34Thorniley

Blackburn

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Kaminski
  • 27TravisBooked at 70mins
  • 17Carter
  • 5Hyam
  • 3Pickering
  • 6Morton
  • 36Wharton
  • 19Hedges
  • 23Dack
  • 22BreretonBooked at 24mins
  • 10DolanSubstituted forValeat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 7Edun
  • 13Pears
  • 18Markanday
  • 21Buckley
  • 29Vale
  • 30Garrett
  • 33Phillips
Referee:
Matt Donohue

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamBlackburn
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away17
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home8
Away12

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  2. Post update

    Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Wharton.

  5. Post update

    Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool).

  7. Booking

    Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Josh Bowler (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Grimshaw.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Wharton.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Hayden Carter.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Theo Corbeanu replaces Shayne Lavery.

  15. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Jack Vale replaces Tyrhys Dolan.

  19. Booking

    Dominic Thompson (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match report to follow.

