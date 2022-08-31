Blackpool v Blackburn Rovers

Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 32Grimshaw
- 4Gabriel
- 21Ekpiteta
- 15R Williams
- 23ThompsonBooked at 63mins
- 11Bowler
- 12Dougall
- 2Connolly
- 19LaverySubstituted forCorbeanuat 66'minutes
- 9Yates
- 14Madine
Substitutes
- 1Maxwell
- 3Husband
- 17Virtue
- 22Hamilton
- 25Corbeanu
- 26Poveda-Ocampo
- 34Thorniley
Blackburn
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Kaminski
- 27TravisBooked at 70mins
- 17Carter
- 5Hyam
- 3Pickering
- 6Morton
- 36Wharton
- 19Hedges
- 23Dack
- 22BreretonBooked at 24mins
- 10DolanSubstituted forValeat 64'minutesBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 7Edun
- 13Pears
- 18Markanday
- 21Buckley
- 29Vale
- 30Garrett
- 33Phillips
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Booking
Post update
Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers) has gone down, but the referee deems it simulation.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Adam Wharton.
Post update
Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool).
Booking
Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Travis (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Josh Bowler (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Grimshaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Vale (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Wharton.
Post update
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Hayden Carter.
Post update
Hand ball by Theo Corbeanu (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Theo Corbeanu replaces Shayne Lavery.
Post update
Hand ball by Ryan Hedges (Blackburn Rovers).
Post update
Dominic Hyam (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gary Madine (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Jack Vale replaces Tyrhys Dolan.
Booking
Dominic Thompson (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Adam Wharton (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
