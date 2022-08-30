Arsenal v Aston Villa

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal have won their last five Premier League games

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may consider handing a start to Eddie Nketiah after his encouraging showing as a substitute against Fulham.

Midfielder Thomas Partey is out with a thigh injury and Mohamed Elneny tweaked a hamstring at the weekend.

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is optimistic that Philippe Coutinho and Tyrone Mings will be available.

Mings had a temperature at the weekend, while Gerrard says cramp and fatigue forced Coutinho off against West Ham.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I'm really worried for Steven Gerrard and Villa - and Arsenal with Gabriel Jesus are just flying at the moment.

Prediction: 3-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal did the double over Aston Villa last season - 3-1 at the Emirates and 1-0 at Villa Park.

Only one of the last 18 Premier League games between these clubs has ended in a draw - Arsenal have won 12 and Villa five.

If Arsenal win, it will be their 50th top-flight victory against Villa, who have won only 24 of 90 such games.

Only Chelsea and Manchester City have won more Premier League away fixtures at the Emirates than Villa, who have four victories there.

Arsenal

The Gunners' four-match winning start to the season is their fourth in top-flight history and on three of those occasions they have gone on to win the title.

Arsenal are looking to become the 12th club to start a Premier League season with five victories - but only three of the previous 11 teams to have done that have gone on to lift the trophy.

Their five-game winning streak - including the final fixture of last season - has equalled their longest such sequence in the league under Mikel Arteta. Since the Arsene Wenger era, only Unai Emery has managed better - a seven-match run four years ago.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa have claimed three points from a possible 12 despite facing teams ranked 12th, 16th, 17th and 18th (prior to the latest round of fixtures).

Villa have lost 15 Premier League games since Steven Gerrard took charge last November - only Everton, with 19 defeats, have a worse record in that time.

They have won three of their last 15 Premier League games, losing nine of those fixtures.

Since the beginning of last season, Villa have failed to keep a clean sheet in all 14 fixtures against London teams and have lost 11 times, conceding 31 goals in the process.

