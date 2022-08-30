Arsenal v Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta may consider handing a start to Eddie Nketiah after his encouraging showing as a substitute against Fulham.
Midfielder Thomas Partey is out with a thigh injury and Mohamed Elneny tweaked a hamstring at the weekend.
Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is optimistic that Philippe Coutinho and Tyrone Mings will be available.
Mings had a temperature at the weekend, while Gerrard says cramp and fatigue forced Coutinho off against West Ham.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
I'm really worried for Steven Gerrard and Villa - and Arsenal with Gabriel Jesus are just flying at the moment.
Prediction: 3-0
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Arsenal did the double over Aston Villa last season - 3-1 at the Emirates and 1-0 at Villa Park.
- Only one of the last 18 Premier League games between these clubs has ended in a draw - Arsenal have won 12 and Villa five.
- If Arsenal win, it will be their 50th top-flight victory against Villa, who have won only 24 of 90 such games.
- Only Chelsea and Manchester City have won more Premier League away fixtures at the Emirates than Villa, who have four victories there.
Arsenal
- The Gunners' four-match winning start to the season is their fourth in top-flight history and on three of those occasions they have gone on to win the title.
- Arsenal are looking to become the 12th club to start a Premier League season with five victories - but only three of the previous 11 teams to have done that have gone on to lift the trophy.
- Their five-game winning streak - including the final fixture of last season - has equalled their longest such sequence in the league under Mikel Arteta. Since the Arsene Wenger era, only Unai Emery has managed better - a seven-match run four years ago.
Aston Villa
- Aston Villa have claimed three points from a possible 12 despite facing teams ranked 12th, 16th, 17th and 18th (prior to the latest round of fixtures).
- Villa have lost 15 Premier League games since Steven Gerrard took charge last November - only Everton, with 19 defeats, have a worse record in that time.
- They have won three of their last 15 Premier League games, losing nine of those fixtures.
- Since the beginning of last season, Villa have failed to keep a clean sheet in all 14 fixtures against London teams and have lost 11 times, conceding 31 goals in the process.
