West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur

Richarlison is yet to start a game for Tottenham following his move from Everton

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will check on the fitness of defenders Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell, who are nursing respective hamstring and groin issues.

New record signing Lucas Paqueta is unlikely to be involved as he is yet to train with his new team-mates.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has hinted at making changes, including a potential first start for Richarlison.

Cristian Romero and Oliver Skipp have returned to training, while Lucas Moura and Bryan Gil are ruled out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Tottenham are quite strange really. They love to lure teams in and counter but West Ham got their first away win in their last game. The Hammers have had centre-half issues, they started with a back three against Villa but David Moyes' tactical switch to a four at the back won them the game.

You never know with Spurs, they can click but I think this will be a draw. I think West Ham will score with Spurs defending very, very deep.

Prediction: 2-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham are looking to win three consecutive home Premier League matches against Tottenham for the first time since a run of four between 1997 to 1999.

There hasn't been a draw in this fixture in any of the last 13 games, with the Hammers winning six and Spurs seven.

West Ham United

West Ham could lose their opening three home league fixtures of the season for the first time in their history.

Despite scoring in every home game last season, David Moyes' side are yet to get off the mark at the London Stadium this campaign.

The Hammers are at risk of losing five consecutive Premier League London derbies for the first time since 2010.

Michail Antonio's next appearance will be his 200th in the Premier League for West Ham, making him the fifth player to reach the milestone for the club.

Antonio has scored in each of his last three league home games against Tottenham.

David Moyes has lost just one of his last 10 home league matches against Spurs (W5, D4).

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham have earned 10 points out of a possible 12 - the only Premier League season in which they made a better start was 2009-10.

Spurs have won 39 points since March, more than any other side in the top tier (W12, D3, L2).

Their next victory in a Premier League London derby will be their 100th.

Harry Kane has been involved in seven goals in his last six Premier League games against West Ham, scoring four and assisting three.

