Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

TEAM NEWS

Gary O'Neil will lead Bournemouth after the departure of head coach Scott Parker

Caretaker manager Gary O'Neil has no fresh injury concerns as he takes charge of Bournemouth for the first time after the sacking of Scott Parker.

Ryan Fredericks (calf), Joe Rothwell (thigh) and Junior Stanislas (groin) all remain unavailable.

Wolves are still without long-term absentee Chiquinho as they seek their first Premier League win of the season.

Unsettled defender Willy Boly is unlikely to feature after failing to attend Sunday's draw with Newcastle.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Bournemouth were shell-shocked by that 9-0 defeat at Liverpool and Wolves will probably be a little too streetwise for the Cherries and get the win here.

Prediction: 0-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The 15 meetings between the sides in all competitions have produced six wins apiece and three draws.

The Cherries have never beaten Wolves in the Premier League (D1, L3).

Bournemouth's last win against Wolves was 2-1 at home in the Championship in March 2015.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth won their opening game of the season but have since lost their last three Premier League games by an aggregate score of 16-0.

The 16 goals they have shipped in their first four league fixtures is the most by a side at this stage of a top-flight campaign since Arsenal also conceded 16 in 1963.

Only two teams have conceded more than 16 top-flight goals in the month of August in a single season: Sunderland in 1953 (17 goals) and Newcastle in 1999 (18 goals).

Bournemouth's 21 shots on goal in their opening four Premier League games is the lowest in the league - by contrast, Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has already had 19 shots on goal by himself.

Wolves

Wolves have not managed a win in their last 11 Premier League games - losing seven - since their home win against Aston Villa in April. Their longest winless streak in the Premier League stands at 17 games.

They have won two of their 10 Premier League away games played on a Wednesday.

Raul Jimenez has scored six goals in 36 Premier League appearances since returning from a fractured skull at a rate of one goal every 461 minutes. The Mexican netted 34 goals in 86 top-flight before that injury - at 212 minutes per goal.

Jimenez has scored in all four Premier League games between Bournemouth and Wolves.

