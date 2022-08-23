Southampton's 26-year-old Scotland international, Che Adams, is among the strikers Everton have made inquiries about as they resign themselves to selling Anthony Gordon to Premier League rivals Chelsea and finding a replacement. (Mirror) external-link

Alfredo Morelos has been photographed in The Village Gym in Glasgow's Pacific Quay area following Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's decision not to include the Colombia striker in his squad to face PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday citing the 26-year-old's fitness and attitude. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers will find it difficult to find a buyer for Alfredo Morelos following his exclusion from this week's Champions League play-off squad should they want to sell the striker as the Colombian enters the final year of his contract, suggests former Rangers striker Kris Boyd. (Daily Record) external-link

Albian Ajeti's exit from Celtic will follow shortly after centre-half Christopher Jullien's move to Montpellier, suggests former Parkhead midfielder Peter Grant, with Racing Santander having reportedly reached out to the Scottish champions in a bid to secure the 25-year-old out-of-favour Swiss striker. (Daily Record) external-link

Christopher Jullien thanked former Celtic manager Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy but made no mention of current team boss Ange Postecoglou as the 29-year-old centre-back completed his move to Montpellier after making just one appearance under the Australian following his return from long-term injury. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Swindon Town striker Harry McKirdy, who has been linked with a move to the Scottish Premiership, could have put a summer transfer in jeopardy after the 25-year-old was charged by the FA for throwing a drink over a referee's suit during their 0-0 League Two draw with Salford City. (The Scotsman) external-link

Captain Ryan Edwards is adamant Dundee United possess the most talented squad since he joined the club in 2020 despite four winless domestic matches adding up to their worst league start since 2003-04. (The Courier) external-link