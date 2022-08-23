Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

League Two side Gillingham won the Carabao Cup second round tie on penalties

Gillingham say two men have been arrested after allegations of racist and homophobic abuse at Tuesday's Carabao Cup tie against Exeter City.

The pair were ejected by stewards and the Gills say they will be given lifetime bans from the MEMS Priestfield Stadium if found guilty.

"There is no place for such behaviour," Gills co-chairman Paul Fisher said. external-link

"We have a zero tolerance approach at a family football Club such as Gillingham."

Kent Police is investigating the alleged incident.

It comes after Walsall alleged a number of their players' families were racially abused in the away end at Gillingham during Saturday's League Two draw.