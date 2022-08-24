Close menu

Champions League: Real Madrid bucked trend to conquer Europe

By Mike HensonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Carlo Ancelotti
Ancelotti became the first coach to win the Champions League title four times when Real Madrid beat Liverpool in May

Before May's Champions League final, Carlo Ancelotti was asked what he thought of Liverpool.

"They have a lot of quality together, with high intensity and good organisation," the Real Madrid manager said.

"Jurgen Klopp has brought some new things to football. He's doing a great job."

What he said after Real's rope-a-dope 1-0 win revealed more though, suggesting that while Klopp's side may be great at what they do, they are not able to do much else.

"Liverpool were easier to decipher than others," Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia.

"They have a very clear identity and we could prepare the way that we did. We knew what strategy to take."

Uefa's technical report of the tournament - an exhaustive analysis covering 125 matches,external-link with observations from 23 experts including England manager Gareth Southgate - has illustrated how Real bucked tactical trends to take the prize.

Real surrender space to win war

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric
Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Luka Modric, all aged 30 or above, played to their strengths in Real's campaign

Defend high, press hard, squeeze space and seize the day; for Klopp and others steering most of Europe's superpowers, the philosophy has been clear for some time.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Liverpool all kept a stratospherically high defensive line in their Champions League campaigns.

During the knockout stages, their last defender was an average of 45.5m, 44.4m and 43.6m respectively up the pitch when out of possession.

Those were the three highest totals in the tournament. By contrast, Real Madrid sat back. They recorded 35.2m for the same statistic, the 10th highest among the last-16 teams.

With Ancelotti prioritising precision on the ball rather than pressure off it, Real's rivals moved easily up the pitch.

Uefa measured the inroads the opposition made from each spell of possession. Only Sheriff Tiraspol and Dynamo Kyiv gave up more territory than Real.

Only Chelsea, Ajax and Atalanta offered up less than Liverpool.

Fabio Capello, one of Uefa's experts and a former Real manager himself, saw it as a pragmatic choice based on personnel.

Real's midfield trio of 30-year-old Casemiro (now at Manchester United), Toni Kroos, 32, and Luka Modric, 36, are long on years as well as trophies and technique.

"The midfielders are not young, not so fast," Capello observed.

Courtois' reach helps reel in title

Thibaut Courtois
Courtois spent four seasons at Chelsea, winning two Premier League titles and an FA Cup

Whenever Real were unable to keep the opposition at an arm's length, they needed the long reach of their goalkeeper to bail them out.

Thibaut Courtois duly did, emerging as the dominant figure in the final.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper, peeved by a perceived lack of appreciation for his ability in England, made nine saves to deny Liverpool.

It was the most by a goalkeeper in a Champions League final on record. Courtois also made more saves than any other goalkeeper in the competition, with 59.

Most tellingly, he topped the standings for goals prevented.

The statistic, essentially the opposite of xG (expected goals), measures how a goalkeeper performed against the shots they faced.

Overall, against par, Courtois prevented 4.63 goals across Real's run.

Attacking efficiency powers late comebacks

Rodrygo celebrates scoring against Manchester City
Rodrygo scored five goals in Real Madrid's run to the Champions League title, including two within 90 seconds to turn the semi-final tie against Manchester City

At the other end of the pitch, Real also performed better than the average.

Legendary France striker Karim Benzema, backed by Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, was ruthless.

On the spreadsheet, Real Madrid's xG after the group stage was 21.78. However, on the pitch they managed to hit the net 29 times.

Those goals often came at the end of patient, probing periods of possession, rather than the warp-speed attacks of their high-pressing rivals or the more direct back-to-front style of the competition's underdogs.

Real Madrid had the ball for an average of 16.2 seconds before each goal, more than any other team that reached the knockout stages.

Again, Liverpool provided a contrast. Klopp's break-neck side had the ball for an average of 9.5 seconds before finding the net.

Some elements to Real's success were harder to measure.

With 15 minutes to go of their last-16 tie against Paris St-Germain, they were heading out.

With 10 minutes to go of their quarter-final against Chelsea, they were heading out.

With five minutes of added time left against Manchester City, they were heading out.

Each time, they slipped out of the stranglehold and into the next round.

Outrageous good fortune? Outstanding mental fortitude? A bit of both?

Maybe that's why Ancelotti kept his summary simple after the final.

"Vinicius scored a goal, Courtois made saves, end of story!" he said.

How Real got there was far from simple though.

Comments

Join the conversation

69 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 15:23

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Jack Dominiak, today at 15:22

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Lewii87, today at 15:22

    Dont like the club but huge credit to anchelotti. What a run of games.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:18

    Not sure where all this fantasy stuff comes from. Why are people trying to belittle Reals win last year? They did not defend for 90 minutes every game. Some of their attacking play was outstanding, teams don't have to play full attacking through a game to win. Liverpool, City and PSG all tried it last season and came off 2nd best. Suck it up

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 15:17

    Real Madrid were absolutely controlled by Man City in the semi-final. A couple of minutes madness away from home cost them and put Real Madrid through. Strange that all English teams had away legs for the 2nd leg of the European semis don't you think?

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:23

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      Was it as strange as UEFA insisting the draw be remade to change Real Madrid's opponent from Benfica to PSG?

  • Comment posted by Second Sight, today at 15:12

    Luckiest Champions League Winners ever!! Horrible horrible club. Get every decision going. Constant intimidation on officials.

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:18

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      It's the weight of history that intimidates you.

      Those 14 victories are hard to swallow for the average anti.

  • Comment posted by Stulad, today at 15:12

    Real Madrid were the very definition of Mentality Monsters last season

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 15:15

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      Or the very definition of 'a very lucky team' last season.

  • Comment posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 15:11

    Why re-visit a game that happened in the past, when we are now in a new season with a new Champions League campaign about to start. Wouldn't this article have been more relevant three months ago?

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:19

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      Like I said, it's the BBC's daily Spanish/Real Madrid hate page. They need it, for some reason. Not quite sure why, but they need it.

      Ultimately, Real Madrid is rent free in the minds of every English football fan.

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:11

    It's easy pickings, just put the ball in behind TAA. You know the best RB in world football ever.

  • Comment posted by Tyke, today at 15:08

    Madrid played on the counter.It's nothing new.Simple really.

  • Comment posted by Razza, today at 15:06

    If the keeper wins MOTM, then it's safe to say that the victory wasn't down to tactics.

    • Reply posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:09

      Yeahbaby replied:
      But the keeper is part of the team isn't he? Pretty sure Liverpool like to tell everyone they have the best keeper in the world

  • Comment posted by cedric, today at 15:04

    Tactical genius, really. Against city they were amazingly lucky to get through and in the final their keeper was outstanding. There name was on the cup the best sides don’t always win that’s sport it’s unpredictable

    • Reply posted by Yeahbaby, today at 15:08

      Yeahbaby replied:
      Hahaha. Liverpool were one dimensional and now no dimensional now Mane is gone.

  • Comment posted by bamba, today at 15:02

    Why are Man Utd fans commenting on an article about the Champions League?

    • Reply posted by Xsoulent, today at 15:05

      Xsoulent replied:
      Ha ha ..yes :)

  • Comment posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 14:59

    And here's the daily Spanish and Real Madrid hate forum.

    Rent free in all of your heads.

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 15:08

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      Would a Real Madrid/Barcelona fan please explain to us why these two teams keep paying off the UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations officials, when in reality it would actually be cheaper for both teams to just pay any levied fines instead?

  • Comment posted by Mick, today at 14:51

    Not sure it’s in good taste or good journalism to talk about conquering Europe.

    • Reply posted by Xsoulent, today at 14:52

      Xsoulent replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by Windy M, today at 14:51

    They deserved to win it but let's face it, the Champions league is a poor relation to what it used to be. It's the richest 5 or 6 clubs in the world playing each other season after season to see who wins it. Some EPL fans might deride the Europa and Conference leagues but they are so much more entertaining.

  • Comment posted by iPlayer Account, today at 14:50

    Graeme Souness would say "Back in my day, we'd say that the keeper's played a blinder."

    Got it now. Thanks.

  • Comment posted by kevmorris, today at 14:47

    thank you real madrid for beating varpool in the final
    the mid table club

  • Comment posted by United Dreamer, today at 14:45

    Even speaking as a United fan and happy to see Liverpool best, I could see real Madrid were just extremely lucky. So all this stats analysis nonsense can be safely ignored.

    • Reply posted by United Dreamer, today at 14:47

      United Dreamer replied:
      Best - beat

  • Comment posted by ozzy, today at 14:43

    Tactics and luck is a great combination.
    Lets not pretend that Real were the best team in the competition though - they’re good but they were fortunate against PSG, City and to some extent even Liverpool - who played poorly in the final.

    These teams and others will strongly fancy their chances if drawn against Real this season.

    • Reply posted by WeAreKingsofEurope, today at 15:06

      WeAreKingsofEurope replied:
      Real Madrid were better than everyone else, despite your fantasy.

      And in your reality, the Diosa Cibeles received her 14th European Cup.

      Enjoy being nothing.

