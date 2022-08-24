Close menu

Alexander Isak: Newcastle United set to sign Sweden striker from Sociedad in £60m deal

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Newcastlecomments100

Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak
Alexander Isak is set to become Newcastle United's record signing

Newcastle are set to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak for a club record fee of about £60m.

The Sweden international, 22, would boost the Magpies' attacking options given the injury record of Callum Wilson, who is awaiting results of a hamstring scan.

Ex-Borussia Dortmund player Isak has 44 goals in 132 appearances for Sociedad, and nine in 37 for his country.

Newcastle's transfer record is the £40m they paid for Joelinton in 2019.

The Brazilian striker-turned-midfielder was signed from German club Hoffenheim.

The club also paid £35m plus add-ons for fellow Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes last January but Isak's signing would be a significant shift from Newcastle's new owners, who took over the club in October and have taken a considered approach to the transfer market.

Isak's signing would double Newcastle's spending this summer to just short of £120m after already signing Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Nick Pope, and bring the total to around £200m since the new owners took over the club in October 2021.

  • Comment posted by knackersinc, today at 11:10

    Newcastle spend 120 million for four players = OUTRAGE. Man city spend 100 million on grealish = Oh Well.

    • Reply posted by SBandy1, today at 11:16

      SBandy1 replied:
      Pretty sure I remember most laughing at the ridiculousness of that 100 million price tag for Grealish.

  • Comment posted by curlacious, today at 11:04

    And so it begins...

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 11:15

    6 goals in 32 apps last season... sociedad are laughing to the bank

  • Comment posted by rattleback, today at 11:12

    ffp only applies when its Newcastle United, how dare nufc make expensive signings? lol great signing welcome to geordieland.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 11:17

      my thoughts replied:
      More concerned about the source of that money. If the owners want to chuck obscene amounts at the club and buy the league like Man City fair enough. Enjoy.

  • Comment posted by magicmira, today at 11:14

    Good signing, time will tell on the price. In comparison to 30 million for Joao Pedro it doesn't look too bad. The important thing is bringing in the right player for the team as much as the price, he has the talent and is willing to put the effort in to press

  • Comment posted by Scott Cowley, today at 11:04

    As a neutral I would love to see him in the premier league, he looks a real handful in La Liga although I appreciate this doesn't always translate well to doing it on a 'wet and windy night in Stoke'

  • Comment posted by Ronan , today at 11:03

    What happened to FFP?

    • Reply posted by Ziggyg1997, today at 11:05

      Ziggyg1997 replied:
      Man City banished it

  • Comment posted by Younger Z, today at 11:12

    £60m only gets you "44 goals in 132 appearances" for a striker these days?

    • Reply posted by She Rides the Waves, today at 11:16

      She Rides the Waves replied:
      Or an Everton youngster who never scores

  • Comment posted by david, today at 11:11

    Newcastle on up good management could be surprise side this season by a neutral

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 11:18

      my thoughts replied:
      Won't be a surprise. Just watch theirs expenditure grow and grow. There is no magic involved.

  • Comment posted by andybee43, today at 11:08

    Big statement of intent looks silky welcome to the toon Bonny lad

  • Comment posted by Lord Panik, today at 11:05

    Difficult to windmill with an erection.

  • Comment posted by CJT, today at 11:21

    The top 6-7 all have something in common - massive local fan bases

    Newcastle is about 30% the size of Birmingham, but sells more season tickets than Villa/Birmingham City combined.

    Newcastle is the same size as Bristol but sells 3x the season tickets of the Bristol clubs

    "Money money money" - yeah, but money is drawn to great clubs with great fans. Whether it's ManU, Barca, Newcastle or Chelsea

    • Reply posted by panch, today at 11:24

      panch replied:
      You're a one club city.

  • Comment posted by Rhys Jones, today at 11:18

    Interesting signing this one.

    His scoring record isn't great, but whenever I've seen him play he looks decent. He's young and can only get better.

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 11:21

    He is a top talent. 👏 👏 👏

  • Comment posted by Watford Dave, today at 11:17

    If true, great news for Watford.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:14

    Inflated price tag but that's nothing new in modern football. Another potentially great piece of business, at 22, he has years to develop on the attributes he already has and I wouldn't back against it under Eddie Howes man-management.

  • Comment posted by Notts46, today at 11:07

    Could be a great signing, then again could be bang average.....who knows with this one...

  • Comment posted by Coated, today at 11:20

    It’s a improvement on that £20 million pound Woods final. Although he looked a good championship player against Tranmere last night

  • Comment posted by gazza, today at 11:12

    money talks again. . lets buy the premier league. newcastle joining the usual six. . is it worth the rest bothering. .

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 11:16

      my thoughts replied:
      Anyone downvoting explain why money isn't the key factor in winning the PL? Just a look at Man City in recent years. They used to be a lower to middle Prem team at best no?

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 11:24

    Floppy pants

