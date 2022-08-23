Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Kelly scored the winner for England in the Euros final against Germany at Wembley

Chloe Kelly, who scored the winner against Germany in the final of Euro 2022, has been ruled out of England's first squad since their historic Wembley triumph with injury.

Chelsea's Fran Kirby is also injured and coach Sarina Wiegman is without retired duo Jill Scott and Ellen White.

Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs and Houston Dash striker Ebony Salmon come into the 23-player squad.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, a Euro 2022 squad member, has been left out.

Manchester City goalkeeper Sandy MacIver returns after making the longlist for Euro 2022, as does Manchester United captain Katie Zelem, and there is a call-up for Chelsea's Lauren James.

England take on Austria and Luxembourg in their final qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup on 3 and 6 September, respectively.

Manchester City forward Kelly has a minor leg injury, of which Wiegman said: "She needs a little more time, it's not too bad. I don't think it will take too long."

The England coach added that midfielder Kirby "hasn't had much training at all" because of a foot injury.

On Hampton's exclusion, Wiegman said: "She has some personal issues that she has to solve so for her at this moment it's better for her to stay at her club."

Nobbs, who has 67 caps, was ruled out of the Euros after picking up a knee injury in May.

Wiegman said Nobbs was "really excited" to be a part of the squad again and would be keen to make an impression before next summer's World Cup.

"She was very disappointed that she got injured and needed more time for the Euros," Wiegman told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"She worked hard over the summer and has had good preparation with Arsenal. I am very interested to see where she is at the moment and how she is coming back from the injury."

Although there were call-ups for young forwards James and Salmon, Chelsea defender Niamh Charles missed out on selection despite making the longlist for Euro 2022 selection.

"She was a step from the Euros. In our backline all players are available so I didn't feel the urge to change that," said Wiegman.

"Niamh will be with the U23s and we will keep close contact with her."

And asked whether the current squad of players could fill the void left by experienced duo White and Scott, Wiegman said "we absolutely can".

"Yeah of course we are going to miss them. They are such huge personalities and bring so much experience to the game," she added.

"We have seen that they can still have an impact on our game but I totally respect their choice. They stop now in a moment when they have a gold medal in the European Championships.

"We will have to fill a gap but I do think we can absolutely do it. The depth in our team is really good and also the personalities we have in our team can pick it up."

Ellen White (left) and Jill Scott (right) announced their retirements from football this week

A draw in Austria or a win over Luxembourg will see the Lionesses clinch automatic qualification and mean they will then host a friendly against the USA at Wembley on 7 October.

Tickets for the fixture between the Euro 2022 winners and the World Cup holders sold out in less than 24 hours. external-link

Should England instead be involved in the two-legged World Cup play-offs in October, tickets can be refunded or exchanged for the home play-off leg, and the USA game will be rescheduled.

England's success as hosts of Euro 2022 sparked a surge in ticket sales for the Luxembourg game in Stoke on 6 September.

More than 20,000 were sold in the first sale window, with all the remaining tickets being purchased last week. external-link

That means about 30,000 fans will attend the Lionesses' first game on home soil since winning their first major trophy.

That victory over Germany at Wembley was watched by 87,192 - a record crowd for a men's or women's European Championship game.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver, Ellie Roebuck (both Manchester City).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Barcelona), Jess Carter (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Aston Villa), Alex Greenwood, Demi Stokes (both Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson (both Arsenal).

Midfielders: Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Georgia Stanway (Bayern Munich), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Lauren James (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo (both Manchester United), Ebony Salmon (Houston Dash).