A number of Crawley Town fans invaded the pitch following the full-time whistle on their famous win over Fulham

A pitch invasion by Crawley Town fans after their Carabao Cup victory over Fulham on Tuesday has been condemned by the English Football League.

A number of fans entered the pitch to celebrate after the League Two side's 2-0 win over the Premier League club.

The EFL and Premier League brought in new measures to tackle fan behaviour following incidents last season.

"There can be no justification" for spectators going on to the pitch, an EFL statement said.

"It is vital that those playing the game can do so safe in the knowledge that they will not be subjected to violent, threatening, or anti-social behaviour going forward."

The Football Association has confirmed it will investigate.

Crawley sat 84 league positions below their opposition Fulham and the win at Broadfield Stadium capped a historic night for the club.

New rules brought in this summer by the Premier League and EFL say pitch invaders will receive an automatic club ban, with the default response being for offenders to be prosecuted. The league is in contact with Crawley in an attempt to "identify the individuals involved".

"It is also ill advised to encourage and glorify such actions through social media, other digital platforms, and the broader media," the EFL's statement continued.

"This type of inappropriate behaviour is not welcomed and wherever appropriate, the authorities will take the necessary action to ensure this does not happen in the future. "