Che Adams (left) scored a goal in each half at the Abbey Stadium

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner insisted he was "happy" with the scoreline after their 3-0 defeat by Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

The U's knocked Newcastle out of last season's FA Cup with a 1-0 victory at St James' Park.

But another Premier League scalp proved beyond them as Scotland striker Che Adams scored twice for Saints.

"I loved their performance. I know that sounds stupid, but I did," Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I said to the players that it would be a waste of time if we don't learn from them, the way they counter-pressed us and how clinical they were with the ball - top, top players playing at the top level.

"We had little moments in the game, but we were never able to sustain or control anything for long enough, partly because of how well they defend, part of it because of errors on our side, getting rushed into turning the ball over too quickly, but that's just a consequence of playing against really good players.

"The speed at which they turn the game from defence to attack was excellent to see and really tough to deal with."

Adams cost Southampton a reported £15m fee when he joined from Birmingham City three years ago.

"£15m - he's quite good," said Bonner.

"We sat in the changing room before the game and the highlights were on of the Premier League at the weekend and it was him scoring an overhead kick against Leicester - I'm not sure that was great for our motivation before we came out for the warm-up."

Cambridge now resume their League One campaign with a home game against Burton Albion on Saturday, having taken seven points from their first five matches.

"There's not a ceiling for any of our players, everyone's got room for improvement - we can all get better, team and individuals," Bonner added.

"For the younger ones, without going overboard on that game (against Southampton), we'll be able to do some analysis and show them some bits and the next time they play it gives them a nice bar to try and get above and see what level they can hit."