Champions League draw: Liverpool to meet Rangers and Celtic face Real Madrid
Liverpool and Rangers will meet in the Champions League group stage, while Manchester City's Erling Haaland is set to face his old club Borussia Dortmund.
Scottish champions Celtic are in the same group as holders Real Madrid and Chelsea face AC Milan.
Eintracht Frankfurt, who are making their group stage debut, are in the same group as Tottenham.
Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan have been drawn in the same group.
Group stage draw in full
Group A: Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers
Group B: Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Bruges
Group C: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen
Group D: Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham, Sporting Lisbon, Marseille
Group E: AC Milan, Chelsea, RB Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb
Group F: Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic
Group G: Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, FC Copenhagen
Group H: Paris St-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa
Matches will take place between 6 September and 2 November.
This season's Champions League final will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on 10 June 2023.
