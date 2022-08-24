Close menu

Lucas Paqueta: West Ham's David Moyes confirms bid for Lyon midfielder

Last updated on .From the section West Ham

Lucas Paqueta
Lucas Paqueta joined Lyon from AC Milan for £18m in September 2020

Manager David Moyes has confirmed West Ham United have made a bid for Lyon's Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta.

The Hammers are reported to have made an offer of about £34mexternal-link for the 24-year-old.

Paqueta scored nine goals and contributed six assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

"We have bid for him," said Moyes, who was speaking before the club's Europa Conference League qualifying tie against Viborg on Thursday.

"He can play as a number 10, an eight, he plays as a false nine for Brazil quite often. I think his pedigree is really good," he added.

"Pedigree doesn't always guarantee that it works, but you would hope that it helps towards him possibly getting better."

Paqueta, who has scored seven times in 33 games for Brazil, played for Lyon against West Ham in last season's Europa League quarter-final, which the Hammers won 4-1 on aggregate.

He has scored 21 times and contributed 14 assists in his 80 appearances for Lyon since joining from AC Milan two years ago.

Moyes' side are the only Premier League club yet to earn a point or score a goal after three matches this season, following defeats against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Moyes signed left-back Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea in a deal understood to be worth £15m on Tuesday - their seventh signing of the summer.

  • Comment posted by Creese, today at 16:49

    He is Brazilian.

  • Comment posted by ashgreener, today at 16:45

    And Wet Spam will remain the only team without a point for the foreseeable future under serial loser Moysee.

    • Reply posted by Ralph the King, today at 16:56

      Ralph the King replied:
      The vast majority of players and managers never win anything in their careers. It's not a badge of dishonour - just normal. The suggestion that any one player/manager is distinctive in this suggests a personal enmity rather than any rigorous football analysis.
      West Ham will be fine.

  • Comment posted by JMW, today at 16:40

    Queue about 6 clubs in for him now,these things should be done behind closed doors until you get the player signed up on the dotted line..COYI

  • Comment posted by Eleven, today at 16:33

    This guy can play anywhere accross the midfield and upfront so could be a useful player under a manager who can get the best out of him, he scored only once in 37 apps for Milan though so expect him to bring many goals.

    • Reply posted by Sheikh Anvakh, today at 16:44

      Sheikh Anvakh replied:
      Under a manager who can get the best out of him, that'll rule out Moyes then.

  • Comment posted by SL, today at 16:31

    Best friends with Bruno, already spotted in Newcastle town centre with him sight seeing. If the Toon want him he is going there

    • Reply posted by Chester Draws, today at 16:43

      Chester Draws replied:
      If he has now seen Newcastle town centre, I doubt he’ll be heading there 🤣

  • Comment posted by jimmychippy, today at 16:27

    Why does a team at the bottom of the table think they can attract these type of players?

    • Reply posted by recruitmentch, today at 16:29

      recruitmentch replied:
      Because that's his level. we had the misfortune of having him at Milan. He is awful.

  • Comment posted by recruitmentch, today at 16:25

    Milan fan here. All I'll say to West Ham is DON'T DO IT. Paqueta' was an expensive buy for Milan and I can say that he will go down as arguably the worst footballer I've ever seen in a Milan shirt. Slow, cumbersome, seems more fit for 5 a side, and just a complete luxury footballer. by the time he would try and do a trick, the ball would be taken from him by the opponent. useless.

    • Reply posted by Phoenix711, today at 16:43

      Phoenix711 replied:
      If you judge footballer's by one spell you'll miss out on gems like Gnabry who struggled on loan at West Brom!

      He's been really good at Lyon and been fantastic for Brazil becoming a starter. Can he cut it in the EPL? That's the recruitment teams job.

  • Comment posted by STEVE, today at 16:23

    Newcastle should snap this guy up , him and bruno in midfield . Why pay 50 million for maddison when he will be cheaper

    • Reply posted by TwistedNerve, today at 16:33

      TwistedNerve replied:
      there's a reason Newcastle haven't bid, and it ain't money... trust me, he's just not good enough

  • Comment posted by TheWhisker, today at 16:21

    Not sure if he would be interested in coming to us but these are the type of players we need to try to get if we want to compete or keep pace with the top 10, competition in the Premier League is really, really high this season, if you are off the boil like we are at present it could quickly go south.

  • Comment posted by Wish for something better, today at 16:20

    You can always tell when a manager wants the fans to think their club is being active in the transfer market because they tell you when they have made a bid for a top player when they know they have no chance of pulling it off.
    Its sad for the club when they are one season nearer to losing Rice. Newcastle have no where near the history of West Ham & have sold out to sportswashing to get success.

    • Reply posted by SchizoCockney, today at 16:25

      SchizoCockney replied:
      It's even more sad when so called supporters see nothing but negativity no matter what is said or done by the club.

  • Comment posted by Dogecoin billionaire, today at 16:19

    Another import, whereas the academy players get unused

    Mark Noble would be turning in his grave

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 16:43

      United States of Whatever replied:
      Has he died? That's not even been on the news!

  • Comment posted by matthausfc, today at 16:16

    Great signing, can play a few different positions and has looked pretty good everytime I've seen him!

  • Comment posted by Devils Advocate, today at 16:15

    Has been linked with 'bigger' clubs already this window but went quiet due to price demands i believe. Either means Hammers are willing to pay over the odds, or this is a non story.

  • Comment posted by DrScoob, today at 16:13

    Wolves' 24 man squad consists of 22 foreign players, this is a travesty for British football.
    West Ham's best players are English, perhaps they should try find some local talent.

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 16:44

      United States of Whatever replied:
      Cost twice the price. Always do. Bowen was a good English buy. Let's hope Downs is as well.

  • Comment posted by Julie J, today at 16:10

    This player been linked with Arsenal and Newcastle for months and West Ham just steam right in and bid.

  • Comment posted by Rofflecopter, today at 16:07

    Decent player, no doubt. One has to wonder why this deal is being done at the end of August. He'd have improved the team had he been signed at the beginning of summer, so would have made sense to give him a couple of months with his new team mates. Must be frustrating to be a Hammers fan with owners who are so miserly.

    • Reply posted by fletch, today at 16:11

      fletch replied:
      Because bigger teams were in for him at the start of the summer. I get the feeling Moyes has moved now because Paqueta hasn’t

  • Comment posted by Shwmae, today at 16:04

    Hopefully we'll gazump Hammers, once we've got Isak signed..
    Moyes is well capable of continuing a long losing streak. High risk signing for the player, he'd be much better off with the Toon.

    • Reply posted by BenRinnes, today at 16:06

      BenRinnes replied:
      As a Newcastle fan you'd know all about long losing streaks eh? lol

  • Comment posted by Phil From Heck, today at 16:03

    The pictures of him make him look like a real sulker, already. They do seem to attract them to West Ham for some reason.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 16:02

    Good player wish Arsenal would sign him.

