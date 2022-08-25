Russell Martin left MK Dons to take over as Swansea City head coach in August 2021

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin shares fans' frustrations about the club's financial situation - but says it is no different to what he expected.

Martin has bemoaned his inability to sign players without selling first.

Fans have long been critical of the Swans' American owners, while ex-player Ian Walsh called on them to leave if they do not spend more money.

"We accept the situation. We will get frustrated sometimes, as the supporters will," said Martin.

"The expectation of the owners is to eventually get back to the Premier League. Everyone wants that here.

"In the meantime, we have to create Premier League players - hopefully for us and, if not, to sell and to earn money. That shouldn't be a surprise to anyone.

"Julian [Winter, chief executive] has been quite open about that at fans' forums. I've been quite open about that.

"The aim for us at the start of the season was to improve on last season, and we will. We already have.

"Every performance metric we look at, the team is improving. Results aren't there yet but we believe if we carry on in that fashion, results will eventually reflect the performance.

"But if you let that frustration consume everything you feel about the team, the club, the people in charge of it, then it just takes over and becomes negative, toxic and pointless.

"We're not fixated on it. We're fixated on working with the players, developing them and the team. That's all we can be obsessed about.

"The aim is to always try and ultimately get to the Premier League, but we don't have the financial resources of the majority of this league now.

"There will be frustration around that, of course there will. We were never told it was going to be any different."

Steve Kaplan (left) and Jason Levien took over Swansea in 2016 but rarely attend games

Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien led the consortium that took over Swansea in 2016, and the American businessmen have presided over a tumultuous period in the club's history.

The takeover itself caused deep divisions, with the supporters' trust - a 21.1% stakeholder - aggrieved not to have been consulted about aspects of the shares sale.

The Swans were relegated from the Premier League in 2018, ending a seven-year stay in the top flight, and they have cut costs drastically since dropping down to the Championship.

Having lost out on promotion in the play-offs in 2020 and 2021, the Welsh club underwent another campaign of transition under Martin last season as they finished 15th in the second tier.

Swansea were booed by some sections of the home crowd after their 2-0 defeat by Luton Town on Saturday, which left them without a win in seven games on their ground stretching back to early April.

Fans were unhappy with the team's performance but, having protested against the club's owners in the past, there remains a significant amount of ill feeling towards Kaplan and Levien.

"What's gone on in the four or five years previously with the owners is something we can't comment on because we haven't been part of that," said Martin.

"I speak to them regularly, they've been as supportive as they can be with the financial implications of what's going on here. They want us to be as sustainable as we possibly can be.

"They've been honest with that. How I try to judge people is if they're honest with you.

"Sometimes I'll explain what I think we need or want, they'll sometimes say we can't do it. I have to accept that.

"Sometimes they will, like [signing] Harry Darling and Nathan Wood in the summer.

"Every club has its own issues, whether it's the way it's run or the connection it has with supporters, it ebbs and flows.

"I understand if people feel certain things about the previous five years or whatever. I can only comment on since we've been here.

"Yes we'd have liked more change with the squad over a period of time. Would we have liked more experience at times to help the young ones? Yeah. But that's not being critical of them. They show support in a different way if they can't show it financially.

"They understand the journey we're on and understand it's going to take time.

"They've been honest and supportive as far as they can be financially."