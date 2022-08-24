Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caroline Graham Hansen featured in Norway's record 8-0 loss to England at Euro 2022

Norway and Barcelona striker Caroline Graham Hansen is taking a break from international football aged 27 because of heart problems and fatigue.

Hansen suffered chest pains and a high heart rate while playing for Barcelona in November, missing part of last season as a result.

"After a year with heart problems and almost 50 matches, I still feel a fatigue that makes me choose to listen to my body," Hansen said

"I need rest, I need to catch up."

Hansen made the announcement a day after being named in the Norway squad for September's World Cup qualifiers against Belgium and Albania.

She scored in the final as Barcelona won the 2021 Champions League but did not enjoy such success with her country at Euro 2022.

With star striker Ada Hegerberg returning after a five-year international break, the former world, European and Olympic champions did not progress from their group and suffered a record 8-0 loss to England.

Hansen, who has scored 44 goals in 98 games for Norway, added: "The national team has been a part of my life since I was 16 years old. I have grown up here. I've had experiences, memories and friends for life. It's the proudest thing I've done in my career. I hope that this is not a farewell."