Coufal is observing concussion protocols after suffering injury at the weekend

West Ham will be without defenders Angelo Ogbonna and Vladimir Coufal for their Europa Conference League qualifying game with Viborg.

The Irons lead the Danish side 3-1 going into Thursday's second leg.

Ogbonna missed the weekend's defeat to Brighton while Coufal is following concussion protocols.

Ogbonna captained the side in the first leg against Viborg in his first game after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in November.

Head coach David Moyes thinks the defender was brought back from injury too soon.

"I think he probably needed another three or four weeks of training and some games, but we needed him," Moyes said ahead of Thursday night's game.

"He's not fully ready yet but we felt the game last week was a good one for him to get back in amongst it. We're glad to have him back.

"He's really important for his experience and his know-how of the game. He's been here seven years now and he is very experienced for the club."

Coufal featured in Sunday's 2-0 loss at home to Brighton but was brought off after being knocked out.

"Coufal can't play tomorrow," the West Ham manager added. "I think he can't play for six days because of concussion.

"He was knocked out but he's fine. He's been running about and wants to be involved but the protocols are that he can't play."

West Ham will also be unable to use Tuesday's £15m singing Emerson Palmieri, with players having to have been registered before the first match.