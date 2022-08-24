Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Wales finished fourth in their qualifying group for Euro 2023

Managerless Wales Under-21s will face Austria in a friendly in Vienna on 27 September.

The game at the Hohe Warte Stadium will be the start of Wales' preparations for the Euro 2025 qualifers, which get underway next year

Paul Bodin left his role as Under-21 manager in July.

Football Association of Wales technical director David Adams along with Rich Williams and Matt Jones will take charge of the side.