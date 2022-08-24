Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Pepe has scored 27 goals in 112 games for Arsenal

Ligue 1 club Nice are in talks to sign Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe on loan.

BBC Sport understands that the deal would not include an obligation to buy the 27-year-old, who started just five times for the Gunners last season.

Pepe joined the north London side for a club record £72m in 2019 but has not been able to establish himself in the Premier League.

The Ivorian, whose contract expires in 2024, has also yet to make an appearance this season.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta has strengthened his squad during this transfer window, bringing in attacking talents Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and young Brazilian Marquinhos.

There have also been reports linking Arsenal with a move for Wolves winger Pedro Neto.