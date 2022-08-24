Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Bailly has reached 20 appearances in a season only once since 2017 for the Red Devils

French side Marseille have signed Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal for the Ivory Coast defender, 28, will see Marseille cover his wages.

It includes a 6m euros (£5.07m) obligation to buy subject to appearances and the Ligue 1 club qualifying for the Champions League.

Bailly joined United for £30m from Villarreal in 2016 but struggled to hold down a first-team place.

He suffered a string of injuries, making just 45 Premier League appearances in the past five seasons.

The arrival of Raphael Varane last season and Lisandro Martinez this summer has pushed him down the pecking order at Old Trafford.