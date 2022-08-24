Close menu

Carabao Cup draw: Man City v Chelsea in third round

Last updated on

Manchester City v Chelsea in 2019
Manchester City beat Chelsea on penalties in the 2019 Carabao Cup final

Premier League champions Manchester City will take on last season's Carabao Cup runners-up Chelsea in the third round of the competition at Etihad Stadium.

That is one of seven all-Premier League ties, with others including Nottingham Forest v Tottenham and Manchester United against Aston Villa.

Holders Liverpool will host League One club Derby County, while League Two teams Newport County and Gillingham will travel to Leicester City and Brentford respectively.

Premier League leaders Arsenal will play Brighton, Wolves host Leeds, Newcastle take on Crystal Palace and Bournemouth face Everton.

The third-round ties will take place from 8-10 November.

Full draw:

Leicester v Newport County

West Ham v Blackburn

Wolves v Leeds

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Derby

Burnley v Crawley

Bristol City v Lincoln

Manchester City v Chelsea

Stevenage v Charlton

MK Dons v Morecambe

Newcastle v Crystal Palace

Southampton v Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal v Brighton

Brentford v Gillingham

Comments

Join the conversation

230 comments

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:32

    let's hope the poor Chelsea coaching staff manage to get a flight to Manchester.
    Hate the thought that they would have to get a bus and end up losing 3-0.

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:50

      the peoples poet replied:
      And if Chelsea get battered again i'm sure Tuchel will explain why Chelsea were actually the better team.

  • Comment posted by TJVillan, today at 22:30

    Ah yes, the annual Old Trafford 3rd round cup draw. I wonder if they’ll let us play another team eventually?

    • Reply posted by VTID, today at 22:37

      VTID replied:
      Well we did get Chelsea away this time last year!!!!

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:41

    Man City Vs Chelsea should be one cracking game. Whether it’s fist teamers Vs first teamers, or backups Vs backups it is still game to look forward to.

    • Reply posted by albert obalsam, today at 22:48

      albert obalsam replied:
      City always play strong teams in the league cup under pep

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:44

    Good to see Derby drawn away to Liverpool, hopefully it should be a full house to give this financial strapped club some much needed money. Derby fans, don't lose hope, the way Liverpool have been playing up to now, your team may have a chance.

    • Reply posted by DegsyB, today at 22:46

      DegsyB replied:
      Totally agree with ya

  • Comment posted by stuart truman, today at 22:41

    So that's 7 premiership teams atleast out in the next round

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 22:42

      Leanne replied:
      Premiership? Are you referring to the Scottish Premiership, or Rugby Union Premiership?

  • Comment posted by Hello, today at 22:33

    Well done rangers what a result! Oh yeah look forward to city v Chelsea too 👍

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:48

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      I sure didn’t expect this, thought PSV would go through, very well done Rangers. Hope this season’s Euro campaign is similarly successful for you as last seasons.

      Nice EFL cup draw overall.

  • Comment posted by Ribble, today at 22:54

    Death, Taxes, Man U vs Villa in the cup.

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 22:49

    Is no one else mentioning Newcastle v Palace? Should be very entertaining the way those two teams have been playing recently. However, depends on which players start...

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 23:12

      Sport Report replied:
      What about the Liverpool v Derby derby?

  • Comment posted by newkid99, today at 22:37

    An opportunity for a team not in the Premiership to go far in this, which is good.

    • Reply posted by Leanne, today at 22:44

      Leanne replied:
      Scottish Premiership or Rugbu Union Premiership?

  • Comment posted by Arty, today at 22:34

    Chelsea's season is over before it's started

    • Reply posted by R-giggs- mr rough sx, today at 22:46

      R-giggs- mr rough sx replied:
      Chelsea will surprise you. Screenshot this message

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:45

    Some very juicy ties to look forward, with Man v Chelsea and Forest v Spurs the pick of the crop imo.

  • Comment posted by DegsyB, today at 22:41

    Some good and interesting cup ties again, whoever one supports it will be an Oh no or squeaky bum moment and all will wonder what team their club will put out there. Some of the lesser division teams hopefully will have a good pay day - what cup footy is all about - a good family enjoyable day out

  • Comment posted by GoldenBhoy, today at 22:36

    All eyes on 27th Sep, Morecambe v MKD, a prequel for the top clash of the round.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 22:34

    Genuinely looking forward to Burnley v Crawley.

  • Comment posted by Underground, today at 22:50

    Manchester City v Chelsea.
    Most challenging match.

    • Reply posted by U21089511, today at 22:52

      U21089511 replied:
      Billionaires vs State Owned! Yep challenge that.

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 22:48

    Well, it'll cull a few of the premier league sides.

  • Comment posted by part_time_supporter, today at 22:47

    Forest v Spurs stands out - we play them at the weekend, but the cup teams will no doubt be different. Maybe a chance for some Forest youngsters to shine.

    • Reply posted by FairwaySpur, today at 22:49

      FairwaySpur replied:
      COYS

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 22:29

    Some decent fixtures in that and some potential banana skins for the bigger teams

    • Reply posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 22:31

      beastfromtheeast replied:
      klopp will be hoping for his first win against derby
      Derby will be thinking lads it’s Liverpool

  • Comment posted by WSV, today at 22:59

    As a Villa fan I was just praying for an easy tie.

    Looks like there might be something in this God-thing after all.

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 23:02

      Hard Labour replied:
      The transfer window is still open. They'll sign a few more refs and VAR officials before we play them. UTV

  • Comment posted by As Happy as Larry, today at 22:35

    Some fixtures that seem decent and the bigger teams have some potential banana skins. In my own opinion

    • Reply posted by U21089511, today at 22:37

      U21089511 replied:
      Is it not your own opinion to start with?

