Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leanne Kiernan (right) returns but Rianna Jarrett (left) misses out through injury

Liverpool duo Leanna Kiernan and Megan Campbell are two of six players who return to Vera Pauw's squad for the Republic of Ireland's final two World Cup qualifiers.

The Republic can book a maiden play-off spot against third-placed Finland at a sold-out Tallaght on Thursday.

Their final game is away to Slovakia on 6 September.

Eve Badana, Harriet Scott, Ellen Molloy and Hayley Nolan also return to the 28-player squad.

Injuries rule out the quartet of Savannah McCarthy, Aoife Colvill, Rianna Jarrett and Kyra Carusa.

Pauw's side are in a strong position to qualify for a historic play-off for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next summer in front of a home crowd at Tallaght, which sold out in just 30 minutes.

The Republic are ahead of Finland by one point with two game remaining and know victory would secure second place in Group A.

Finland's final match is against group winners Euro 2022 semi-finalists Sweden, who lost 4-0 to eventual champions England in the last four this summer.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham)