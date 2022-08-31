Close menu
LeicesterLeicester City20:00Man UtdManchester United
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Manchester United

Leicester City midfielder James Maddison
James Maddison missed the weekend defeat at Chelsea. He has six goals and four assists in his last seven Premier League appearances

TEAM NEWS

Leicester City could welcome back James Maddison who missed Saturday's defeat to Chelsea with a hamstring issue.

Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira remain long-term absentees for Brendan Rodgers' side.

Manchester United's new signing Anthony wasn't registered in time to be available for the trip to the Midlands.

Anthony Martial remains out with an Achilles injury, while Victor Lindelof is unlikely to be risked following a return to training.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

How do you call this? Manchester United got over the line against Southampton but Leicester need this. They really, really need this.

The Foxes do play some play some good football. But they concede goals. They've conceded at least two goals every game so far in the Premier League this season.

Manchester United got their their first clean sheet away from home with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane looking good in defence. I can see Leicester scoring but I think their leaky defence has been a problem and Kasper Schmeichel has been a big loss in goal with how he commanded that back line.

Prediction: 1-2

Chris Sutton's full predictions v Dry Cleaning guitarist Tom Dowse

Harvey Barnes has been involved in eight goals in his last six league starts for Leicester.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Leicester are unbeaten in their past five matches against Manchester United in all competitions (W3, D2).
  • However, United have scored in each of their previous 26 Premier League meetings with the Foxes.

Leicester City

  • Leicester have failed to win any of their opening four games of a Premier League season for the first time since 2003-04 when they were relegated.
  • The Foxes could equal their longest run of five games without a win from the start of a Premier League campaign, last doing so in 1994.
  • Brendan Rodgers could lose four consecutive league games for just the second time in his career, equalling his run at Swansea in 2012.
  • Jamie Vardy's next league goal will be his 100th after turning the age of 30.

Manchester United

  • Manchester United are looking to win back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since last September.
  • The Red Devils could also win three successive league games for the first time since December.
  • Marcus Rashford has scored six league goals against Leicester, including three in his last four appearances at the King Power Stadium.
  • Cristiano Ronaldo could make three consecutive substitute appearances for the first time since a run of four in his first spell at United in December 2005.

