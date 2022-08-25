Close menu

Premier League clubs break summer transfer window spending record with week still to go

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (left) and Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez
Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez were two of the Premier League's biggest transfers this summer

Premier League clubs have broken their record for spending in a summer transfer window, according to analysis from finance company Deloitte.

Deloitte has calculated clubs have spent £1.5bn so far this summer, exceeding the previous record of £1.4bn in 2017.

There is still a week to go until the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on 1 September.

Spending at the same point in 2021 was £895m and went on to reach £1.1bn.

"The record levels of spending that we've seen in this summer transfer window so far provides a sign that the business models of Premier League clubs are rebounding post-Covid," said Chris Wood, assistant director in Deloitte's Sports Business Group.

"While this is encouraging, the importance of clubs establishing responsible and sustainable spending policies cannot be overstated."

Some of the biggest transfers have seen Liverpool sign Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial £64m in a deal that could rise to £85m, while Manchester United have brought in Brazil midfielder Casemiro for an initial £60m from Real Madrid in a move that could eventually be worth £70m.

Tottenham Hotspur signed Brazil forward Richarlison from Everton in a move believed to be worth £60m and Manchester City secured the arrival of Norway striker Erling Haaland for £51.2m from Borussia Dortmund.

England forward Raheem Sterling joined Chelsea in a £50m deal, while the Blues also signed Spain defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a move worth more than £60m.

Fourteen players have so far been signed by Premier League clubs for reported fees of more than £30m, which compares to eight during the 2021 summer transfer window.

  • Comment posted by TJKeets90, today at 12:55

    That's because of Forest and all our signings!

  • Comment posted by kevlar 123, today at 12:55

    Why does this story not show how much each team got from selling players instead of just what they payed for new ones.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 12:53

    Nothing new here, the spending record is set practically every new season, bar the last two Covid seasons.
    It will be set again this time next season.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 12:53

    Net spend might be a better indicator and add context? A team that spent £100m when its brought in £100m, hasn't really spent anything.

    • Reply posted by Rizla, today at 12:57

      Rizla replied:
      Net spend not really a true reflection. City doesn't recover as muich as other clubs when selling players. Players like Aguero and Toure leave for nothing, yet other clubs like Liverpool get big bucks for Mane and Coutinho.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 12:53

    Welcome to Football: Greed, Desperation, Out of Touch Owners etc, no longer a Working Mans game..

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 12:52

    just glad leicester aint spent stupid money

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 12:55

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      And they are currently suffering because of that. A long tough season ahead for Leicester City.

  • Comment posted by James J, today at 12:52

    Check out the net spend of each club and you would see City at the bottom, having made a very tidy profit on player transfers this summer.

  • Comment posted by ineedhelp, today at 12:51

    Disgusting , money could be used to reduce ticket prices and replica kits

  • Comment posted by MoonInUranus, today at 12:51

    out and out spend is headline grabbing and pointless.

    It's net spend that matters.
    I'm no City fan but they've spend far less than nothing when you take into account the money they've brought in from sales.

  • Comment posted by TerryTortoise, today at 12:50

    And all those liberals moaning about oil money, when it has objectively made the game richer.

    • Reply posted by Y0U, today at 12:52

      Y0U replied:
      Nothing like selling your soul huh?

  • Comment posted by jamiewalton76, today at 12:50

    Be interesting to see how Sky Sport subscription numbers survive the cost of living crisis and whether that has a knock-on affect on their next broadcasting rights offer (and overseas providers as well) as well clubs sponsorship deals.

  • Comment posted by Eleven, today at 12:50

    But I thought Liverpool dont spend and all their signings were out of the Coutinho money

    • Reply posted by Ronnie, today at 12:53

      Ronnie replied:
      Obsessed 🤣

  • Comment posted by Yeahbaby, today at 12:49

    Well done to all involved, a great effort.

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 12:46

    They all spend so much money but only one club can win it. What a deluded waste of time and money.

    • Reply posted by Blockfeet, today at 12:49

      Blockfeet replied:
      Err there is more than one competition to win 🤷🏼‍♂️

  • Comment posted by mluk, today at 12:46

    When a lot of people will be deciding between heating or eating it just shows how out of touch the sport is with the real world.

    • Reply posted by Q-Ball, today at 12:56

      Q-Ball replied:
      Unfortunately, it IS the real world. It’s the monster we have all created by worshipping at the altar of capitalism.

      As Paul Weller once wrote, “The weak get crushed as the strong grow stronger.”

  • Comment posted by Montague, today at 12:45

    No surprise with the amount of money Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea and now Newcastle how to throw around.

  • Comment posted by Innocent Bad Man-IBM, today at 12:45

    I love football, but too much billions been spent now on these transfers. The monies can be used to help the poor or less privileged around the world. Sick spendings , in between how's on earth gordon cost 60 m , jezz

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 12:43

    Liverpool - lowest spenders in the prem over the last decade, including having the lowest wage bill.

    A team that does it properly.

    • Reply posted by doTheRightThing, today at 12:48

      doTheRightThing replied:
      Rubbish. It took a quick search to find out that is not true.

  • Comment posted by Josh, today at 12:41

    This money could be better used for helping the poor locally and globally!

    • Reply posted by Jay74, today at 12:53

      Jay74 replied:
      A brilliantly simple idea!
      One problem though, how do you think all the ‘poor’ people who support a football team as their escapism would feel it their club gave all their money away and disappeared without trace?

