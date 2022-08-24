Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says reaching the Champions League group stage represents a "financial opportunity" for Rangers. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Alfredo Morelos, left out of Rangers' squad for the Champions League play-off-clinching win at PSV Eindhoven, said "we are back" on social media following Wednesday's 1-0 win. (Sun) external-link

Morelos congratulated "my team" following Rangers' 3-2 aggregate win. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Fellow Rangers striker Antonio Colak could not hold back his tears after scoring the goal that sealed a Champions League group stage place. (Sun) external-link

Fellow midfielder Reo Hatate hopes to emulate his Japanese compatriot Shunsuke Nakamura's Champions exploits at Celtic. (Record) external-link

Celtic captain Callum McGregor would be excited to face Real Madrid in the Champions League group stage. (Record) external-link

McGregor tells his new team-mates the "noise level just goes up tenfold" when Celtic return to Europe's biggest stage. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Heart of Midlothian defender Kye Rowles says the crowds he was used to with Central Coast Mariners will be "nothing like" the full house expected for Thursday's Europa League decider with Zurich at Tynecastle. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Robbie Neilson hopes to reward the long-suffering Hearts supporters by reaching the Europa League group stage. (The Times - subscription required) external-link

Neilson says the second leg will be a "straight shootout" as Hearts seek to overturn a 2-1 deficit. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Nicky Clark is part of Jack Ross' Dundee United plans, despite not starting yet this season while Craig Sibbald was left out against Kilmarnock as a precaution. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Coach and former player Darren O'Dea has been promoted to working with Celtic's B team as co-manager with his former team-mate Stephen McManus. (Sun) external-link

Rangers midfielder Alex Lowry has been sent for a scan on the potentially serious knee injury sustained in Rangers B's Challenge Cup win over Dumbarton, a match in which he scored a hat-trick. (Sun) external-link

Dumbarton boss Stevie Farrell says Ally Love did not intend to harm Lowry. (Herald - subscription required) external-link